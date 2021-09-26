THE ISSUE

The debate over the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s mask mandate for K-12 schools, early learning programs and day care centers continued last week, as Ephrata Area School District’s board met Thursday night to consider whether it would join a lawsuit aimed at overturning the state order. The plaintiffs in that lawsuit include state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican from Centre County; it is being supported, according to Spotlight PA, by a conservative law firm that “has led litigation to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.” After a lengthy public discussion period, the Ephrata board voted 5-4 against joining the lawsuit. The Ephrata board also debated joining Eastern Lancaster County School District in dropping a requirement that a physician sign off on a mask exemption, but decided to table that issue until Monday, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported.

Do you think it’s OK to behave so badly in a school board meeting that you need to be escorted out by the local police chief? Is it OK to continue shouting even after a school board president is forced to pound his gavel repeatedly into the table before him?

Is it OK to refuse to wear a mask in a public space, even though a mask is required?

How would you describe someone who yells at a public meeting? Someone who ignores the signal that his or her time to speak is up?

Do we want children to surrender to the loudest voices, to be cowed by bullies?

Do we expect them to follow laws, even when they don’t like them?

Sadly, some parents and school board members in recent weeks have been setting a lousy example for children.

In what could have been teachable moments about the golden rule, protecting others, the common good, and the importance of science and reliable sources, some grown-ups utterly have failed to make the grade. They’ve chosen to model selfishness, disrespect and disregard for others. And some school boards have caved, extending deadlines for parents to get their children exempted from the mask mandate and, in Elanco’s case, permitting parents to obtain exemptions without a doctor’s signature documenting an allowable medical, mental health or disability exception to the state’s order.

These are the lessons we’ve gleaned from some recent school board meetings in Lancaster County:

— Rules are not rules; laws are not laws. They’re just suggestions. And they can be dropped if people complain loudly enough.

— You can scream and be disruptive to get what you want.

— You don’t need to consider the well-being of others; just make sure your own needs are met.

— If a classmate with health issues can no longer come to school because you don’t want to wear a mask, well, that classmate will just have to deal with it. Because you’re the only person who matters.

At Ephrata’s school board meeting Thursday night, local pastor Jim Goodyear spoke of “caring for our neighbor, caring for our children, caring for the faculty and staff for which our school board is responsible.”

If only.

We’re in a pandemic, facing a delta variant that is sickening children and imperiling in-person instruction, which we know is essential to the well-being of children.

The state’s mask order is aimed at preventing school closures.

The ‘Spartan Way’

Seventeen Garden Spot High School students signed a letter in today’s Perspective section in which they note how they’ve been taught in the Elanco schools to honor the “Spartan Way”: “doing what’s right, doing our best, and doing for others.”

The students contend that in failing to properly uphold the state mask order, the district is abandoning those three pillars of expected conduct.

The consequences of reckless behavior during a pandemic can be seen in a letter that Elanco Superintendent Robert Hollister sent to parents Wednesday, which stated, “Too many families are sending sick children to school which has amplified the high caseload that we currently see throughout the District.” (The italics are ours.)

So parents are sending sick kids to school, and cases are rising in Elanco, but the school board doesn’t think parents ought to be required to get a physician’s signature on a mask exemption request?

Hollister had recommended that the school district retain that requirement. “My interpretation of the Department of Health’s order is different than perhaps the board’s interpretation,” he told LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this month. “I think we should be masked, both adults and learners.”

With the highly transmissible delta variant sending children as well as adults to hospital intensive care units, indoor masking has been advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

As the Garden Spot student letter states, “As a district, we should be following what the Pennsylvania Department of Health and medical professionals deem to be appropriate and best practice. ... (O)utspoken parents without advanced medical and science degrees should not be allowed to determine the fate of our community.”

And yet, in some school districts, they are. And many Republican state lawmakers seem intent on ensuring that medical expertise is disregarded to appease those anti-mask parents.

Failure to comply

In a hearing Thursday of the state Senate Education Committee, Sen. Scott Martin of Martic Township actually suggested that parents who are worried about their children’s health during this pandemic — because, for instance, their child is “immunocompromised in any way” — “have the ability to seek alternate forms of education.”

One would think that the chairman of the state Senate Education Committee would know that public schools are obligated by law to educate children no matter their medical conditions.

One also would think that a lawmaker who has fought for pediatric cancer research funding would be concerned about children who are immunocompromised, though perhaps not when one remembers that he may seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination next year and he may need the support of the freedom-over-science crowd.

In that hearing, Hempfield School District Superintendent Michael Bromirski told lawmakers that he doesn’t know how to handle those who fail to comply with the mask mandate. And he had a valid point when he said the state Department of Health has not been responsive enough to school districts seeking clarity about the mask mandate and its enforcement.

“When people walk in and don’t have a mask, do we cause a scene? Do we create a safety issue? Do we stop the event and not allow students to participate?” Bromirski asked lawmakers, according to the news site Pennsylvania Capital-Star. “These are all those unintended consequences of rolling something out without the ability to think through the implications. And this is where we — as school leaders — have been strongly advocating for the ability to sit and talk this through.”

Here is where he lost us. He is paid to figure out these kinds of things and to lead. And he should understand that the delta variant isn’t going to stop infecting children while he and other school leaders “talk this through.”

In the Penn Manor School District, Superintendent Mike Leichliter is — like some other local superintendents — enforcing the mask mandate in a straightforward way. It helps that the Penn Manor school board wisely voted last week against defying the state Department of Health’s mask order.

Penn Manor’s grace period for seeking exemptions ended Wednesday. That day, according to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Geli, 128 students out of 5,468 — 2% of the district’s student population — did not comply with the mask requirement and so were not allowed to participate in regular classes.

Of those, 87 were high school students, 15 were middle school students and 26 were elementary students, Leichliter said.

The superintendent said that students who refused to wear a mask were escorted out of class, and their parents were notified. Parents and students who are committed to noncompliance were asked to consider the district’s cyberschool or home schooling.

These are the parents who should seek alternate forms of education. Because noncompliance, unlike a student’s medical condition, is a choice.

And these kids are learning a valuable lesson: Failing to follow a rule has consequences. We sincerely pray that missing class is the worst consequence they face for refusing to wear a mask during this dangerous delta surge.