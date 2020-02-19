THE ISSUE
Seventy-five years ago today, on a small island in the Pacific Ocean south of Japan, the Battle of Iwo Jima began. “U.S. Marines invaded Iwo Jima on February 19, 1945, after months of naval and air bombardment,” The National WWII Museum website explains. “The Japanese defenders of the island were dug in bunkers deep within the volcanic rocks.” More than a month later, March 26, the U.S. forces finally secured the island. More than 6,800 troops died during the battle, and at least 19,000 were wounded. A vital strategic objective had been achieved at great cost.
At 8.1 square miles, Iwo Jima is only slightly larger than the City of Lancaster.
It’s just a spit of volcanic rock in the midst of a vast ocean.
But in 1945, that spit of rock was one of the absolute keys to the Pacific War. Robert Leckie, who served as a Marine in World War II and later wrote military history books, explained why in “Delivered from Evil,” his one-volume history of World War II published in 1987:
“It became apparent that Iwo Jima ... must be seized as soon as possible. The B-29 Superfortresses, which had begun to bomb Japan in late November (1944), were suffering severe losses. Japan antiaircraft fire was intense. Japan had many fighters left to defend the home islands, and those which could not shoot down a Superfort would ram one. There was no chance of surprise raids because Iwo-based radar warned the homeland in time to fly off fighter protection.”
Crippled U.S. B-29s, Leckie wrote, would often crash into the sea on their long trip back to their base after bombing runs. Their American crews were lost.
It was crucial for the U.S. to take Iwo Jima.
And it wasn’t going to be easy.
It was going to be hell.
One of the men who braved that hell was a Quarryville High School graduate, Pfc. George Aukamp.
He turns 94 on Thursday, and staff writer Jeff Hawkes spoke to him about his Iwo Jima memories for an article in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. Three-quarters of a century after the battle, the Lancaster County farm boy recalled the multiple times he believed death was imminent.
Even before Aukamp arrived at the island, what must have been going through the 18-year-old’s mind as he, in Hawkes’ words, “rode with about 20 other Marines in an amphibious vehicle bouncing across waves toward tiny Iwo Jima, where 22,000 Japanese defenders waited in caves, tunnels and 900 fortifications with orders to fight to the death”?
Aukamp’s first night on Iwo Jima was the eve of his 19th birthday. Pinned down with members of the 4th Marine Division on tall, sandy slopes, he didn’t think he’d see 19.
Thankfully, he did.
And the Willow Street resident was part of the fight for more than another week.
“Aukamp trained as a flamethrower operator,” Hawkes wrote. “He was part of a three-man team that included an explosives specialist and a rifleman.”
On his fifth day on Iwo Jima, Aukamp was part of an attack on a Japanese pillbox — a concrete emplacement with just a narrow machine gun slot from which to shoot.
“A flamethrower operator whom Aukamp knew approached the fortification amid suppressing gunfire,” Hawkes wrote.
He took a bullet to the head and fell.
It was Aukamp’s turn.
“He chose a different route to the pillbox and got within 70 feet of it,” Hawkes wrote. “His training took over. He squeezed the flamethrower’s dual triggers and unleashed a fiery arc at the pillbox’s rectangular opening.”
Reflecting decades later, Aukamp said he took no pride in doing what had to be done to help win the war.
“There’s guilt that you had to take somebody else’s life,” Aukamp told Hawkes. “And you just don’t feel proud of it.”
We only can imagine. We agree with LNP | LancasterOnline commenter Todd Culp, who wrote: “What a HERO! ... Hats off to you sir for your bravery and humility.”
We continue to extend our deepest gratitude to the living members of the generation that triumphed on behalf of democracy in World War II.
Three days after the pillbox assault, Aukamp nearly died when, while helping to evacuate wounded troops, a mortar went off right in front of him.
Shrapnel embedded itself in his face. A shred of it is still there today, near his jaw.
But Aukamp was one of the fortunate ones. He was evacuated to a hospital ship. He was awarded a Purple Heart. There would be no more fighting in World War II for him.
“I tell you, the Lord Almighty was watching over me,” Aukamp told Hawkes. “That’s all I can say. I give him all the praise there, to this day yet.”
Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest battles in Marine Corps history, claimed nearly 7,000 troops, mostly Marines. Hawkes notes that at least 10 Lancaster County residents were killed there and 26 besides Aukamp were wounded.
The incredible valor of those who died — and those who survived — helped the U.S. take a huge step toward ending the Pacific War.
“After the battle, Iwo Jima served as an emergency landing site for more than 2,200 B-29 bombers, saving the lives of 24,000 U.S. airmen,” The National WWII Museum website noted. “Securing Iwo Jima prepared the way for the last and largest battle in the Pacific: the invasion of Okinawa.”
And, yes, in case you’re wondering, Aukamp saw firsthand the United States flag waving atop Iwo Jima’s 554-foot Mount Suribachi. It was raised there by Marines on the fifth day of the battle. The Associated Press photograph is iconic; it represents the heroism of our Marines in World War II.
“It was an encouragement to go on,” Aukamp said.
It is a photograph that continues to inspire, and humble, Americans today.