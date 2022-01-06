The violent insurrection carried out on Jan. 6, 2021, against our government must never happen again. As citizens who love this nation and prize democracy, we must ensure that it never happens again by insisting that all those responsible are held to account.

In a speech delivered on the eve of the anniversary of the horrific Capitol attack, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that the Justice Department “remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy. We will follow the facts wherever they lead.”

As Americans, so must we all.