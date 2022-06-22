THE ISSUE: “Though it’s been more than a month without a new, confirmed case of deadly avian influenza on a Lancaster County poultry farm, potentially hundreds of local bird and egg producers, most of whose flocks have never been infected, continue to face a difficult choice — one that amounts to something like a financial gamble,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro wrote in Saturday’s edition. “They could restock birds, but doing so could forfeit relief payments from the federal government should bird flu affect them later. Or they could wait for an official ‘all clear’ from federal and state agriculture officials, foregoing the hefty prices poultry farmers are earning in an economy increasingly affected by supply chain problems and shortages.”

The headline in Saturday’s print edition of LNP | LancasterOnline said it all: “Poultry farmers in a bind.”

It ought not to be that way.

It shouldn’t be this difficult for Pennsylvania farmers — struggling to rebound from a once-in-a-generation disaster that’s hardly of their own doing — to make a swift determination about how best to move forward and regain some financial footing.

But, as Sauro writes, the decision between restocking now or waiting an indeterminate amount of time involves choices that both “carry financial uncertainty.”

In the meantime, the bills can pile up.

The avian influenza outbreak has had devastating financial consequences, and, as we noted in an April 8 editorial, those stressors can be understandably accompanied by mental health challenges. Farmers are no more immune to stress and worry about their livelihoods than the rest of us.

What’s unfortunate is that bureaucracy seems to be exacerbating a tough situation for local poultry farmers.

Should farmers have to risk forfeiting needed relief payments for losses if they choose to restock birds now?

Should farmers remain in limbo, awaiting a green light from agriculture officials and sitting on the sidelines while poultry prices remain high?

It seems that a bit more compassion, and common sense, could be applied to the state and federal guidelines surrounding this outbreak.

Lancaster Farming’s Philip Gruber reported Tuesday that “Pennsylvania is starting to scale back the number of people involved in its avian influenza cleanup as the two-month outbreak appears to near its end.”

“This incident is wrapping up, and with that, we need to start demobilizing resources and returning to more normal operations,” State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill said Tuesday, according to Gruber.

That’s all well and good for the state and federal agencies that responded to the outbreak, but farmers shouldn’t be left behind. This is especially true of those farmers who never had instances of avian influenza among their flocks, but still reside within quarantine zones that cover significant portions of Lancaster County.

“Regulators impose 10-kilometer, quarantine-like control areas around farms where the virus is detected,” Sauro explained. “Inside those zones, restrictions on farming and moving poultry and related items are increased. That’s true until all traces of the virus are eradicated, a process that can take weeks or months.”

Meanwhile, the path to restocking a farm on which there were infections involves numerous steps, including heavy cleaning and disinfecting, environmental sampling and meeting all the requirements of a restocking agreement with the state.

We understand the great risks associated with the possible reemergence of the virus, but agencies should give top priority to getting farms back up and running — and they should certainly do that before winding down their own operations.

After all, Lancaster County is the fourth most productive county in the entire United States for poultry and eggs, according to the Lancaster County Agriculture Council; as such it’s in Pennsylvania’s best economic interest to ensure that the industry successfully weathers this difficult moment.

Yet the onus for handling the necessary steps and paperwork to restart operations seems to rest too heavily on farmers. That doesn’t make a lot of sense to us.

While the analogy isn’t perfect, we are reminded of how years and layers of bureaucracy contributed to the United States’ baby formula shortage this year.

Writing for The Atlantic last month, Derek Thompson noted that “America’s regulatory and trade policy ... might be the most important part of the story.” He noted that U.S. Food and Drug Administration “regulation of formula is so stringent that most of the stuff that comes out of Europe is illegal to buy here due to technicalities like labeling requirements,” even though those European formulas often meet or exceed FDA nutritional guidelines.

That’s hardly logical. And the repercussions have hurt American families.

The Washington Post’s George Will, writing recently about the molasses pace of infrastructure initiatives, could also have been writing about baby formula or even avian influenza bureaucracy when he lamented “rules stupor,” “procedure fetish” and the “aspiration to reduce government to the mechanical implementation of an ever-thickening web of regulations that leaves no room for untidy discretion and judgment.”

In the middle of all this, individual Americans and small businesses too often get stuck.

As Chris Herr, executive vice president of PennAg Industries Association, told Sauro, some farmers here simply want to know “How am I going to pay my mortgage?”

Our lawmakers and bureaucrats ought to show a little more concern and common sense when it comes to those dealing with those kind of questions.