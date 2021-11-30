THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor reported, “Lancaster city’s menorah was lit Sunday night, marking the beginning of Hanukkah,” as hundreds of Lancaster County residents crowded into Penn Square to watch. The Hanukkah menorah, or chanukiah, had been created with funding provided by the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster and the Klehr Center for Jewish Life at Franklin & Marshall College. According to Lancaster city police, the 460-pound steel menorah — a beautiful creation of York artist Mark Lewin — was intentionally damaged sometime Friday night or Saturday morning. Nevertheless, ceremonies to light the menorah will be held each evening this week at 5:30, except Friday, when the start time will be 4 p.m.

The Hanukkah story is one of light prevailing over darkness.

So, too, we believe, is the story of the menorah in downtown Lancaster.

When Rabbi Jack Paskoff of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim learned that the chanukiah — an elegant steel creation, adorned with red roses representing Lancaster city — had been vandalized, he issued a call to other clergy and Lancaster County residents to “be a presence” at the lighting ceremonies.

Paskoff’s call was taken up by others and Sunday evening, the result was a packed Penn Square, filled with Jewish county residents and people of other faiths standing in solidarity with them. (Monday night’s ceremony drew a smaller but still significant crowd to Penn Square.)

Diverse, respectful, resolute, caring, this was Lancaster at its best.

Parents brought children. Friends and neighbors stood alongside strangers.

Nate Boring, a Lancaster resident with experience in metalwork, made temporary repairs to the damaged menorah Saturday afternoon, so Sunday’s lighting could proceed. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Yabor reported, Boring “bent the twisted metal arms of the menorah back into shape and bolted the detached ‘Lancaster’ letters at its base back in place.” Boring is a distiller at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse and founder and head distiller of Lancaster Distilleries. The former teacher said he was “appalled” by the vandalism and “just saw a need to fill,” so he volunteered his services. His generosity, too, represents Lancaster at its best.

Additionally, the Lancaster Downtown Ministerium, which represents a mix of city churches, will send a representative to attend the menorah’s lighting on each night of Hanukkah. This sends an unmistakable message of unity.

On Sunday evening, Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace enthusiastically wished the Jewish community “happy Hanukkah.” She struck us as determined to let everyone know that the open-minded spirit of the city was unbowed by those who would seek to break it.

Her office had invited the Jewish community to celebrate Hanukkah in Penn Square. And when the menorah was vandalized, she and the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded quickly — and with strong expressions of support.

“I don’t know any better way to celebrate the start of the holiday season than for us to gather today and let our light shine together as a community,” Sorace told the crowd Sunday evening. “There is no shadow that can overtake us.”

Paskoff noted that the eight-day holiday of Hanukkah “celebrates religious freedom from persecution. It’s a holiday that talks about restoring light.”

“There are forces in our community and forces in the world that want to darken the world,” the rabbi said. “For them, eight days represent hate, violence, destruction, intolerance, intimidation, oppression, ignorance and prejudice. But as a community — as a Jewish community, as a Lancaster community — we’ve come to add light to the world instead.”

And so, he continued, “our eight days represent light and joy, holiness and community, friendship, faith, unity and miracles. That’s why we’re all here tonight.”

The turnout Sunday evening was inspiring.

We were glad to hear from Paskoff that Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Craig Lehman were in attendance. State Rep. Mike Sturla also tweeted that he was there.

Lancaster city council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El was there, and had urged his social media followers to attend. Council member Janet Diaz was there, too.

Paskoff said that county Commissioner Josh Parsons planned to attend Wednesday’s lighting and Congressman Lloyd Smucker is slated to attend Friday’s.

We had been disappointed by the failure of elected officials, including Smucker, to denounce the white nationalists who, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported, rallied in Lancaster County in August 2020. But we’re glad that Parsons and Smucker plan to stand with the Jewish community in Penn Square this week.

We continue to wait for some word from state Sen. Ryan Aument, of West Hempfield Township, and state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, about either the white nationalist rally or the vandalism of the menorah. The white nationalist rally was held near the edge of Cutler’s district.

Aument offered a generic Hanukkah greeting on his Twitter and Facebook accounts on Sunday, but there was nothing from him on either social media site about the Lancaster menorah. A direct question from a constituent on his Facebook page — “Will you come to the lighting of the Lancaster City menorah tonight to stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors, after it was vandalized?” — was unanswered, as of Monday evening.

State Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, tweeted that he was “very disheartened to read about the vandalism of the menorah in Penn Square. ... Vandalism should never be tolerated and is always disappointing; and when the very symbol of a religion is desecrated by vandalism it is unacceptable.”

It is indeed unacceptable, no matter the motivation of the vandals.

We don’t know yet whether they were spurred by hate or mere disregard. We do know, however, that some white supremacists, racists and antisemites seem to see Lancaster County as a place where they can propagate hatred without interference.

The outpouring of support for the Jewish community in the wake of the vandalism of the Penn Square menorah has been an excellent response to that delusional thinking — and confirmation that those inclined toward love outnumber those bent on hatred.

Even before the menorah was vandalized, we wrote an editorial urging attendance at the chanukiah lighting ceremonies this week, so that it was clear that Lancaster County stands in adamant opposition to the dangerous ideology of bigots. As we wrote, the light of a community united against hatred will pierce the darkness forever.

Sunday evening’s turnout attested to this.