THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Julie Taylor reported online earlier this week, East Hempfield Township officials are looking to work with Spooky Nook Sports to prevent occurrences like the one on Aug. 1, when a sudden exodus from the facility, possibly sparked by an altercation, led to a dozen people being injured in a trampling incident. “Supervisors do not believe the township is directly liable for incidents that occur at the complex but do think that issuing recommendations may give the township an added layer of protection if any future incidents result in lawsuits,” Taylor reported.

It could have been a lot worse. When something compels huge numbers of people to rush en masse toward a building’s exits, the potential for tragedy is real.

We still don’t know, and may never know, what sent basketball players, spectators and others at Spooky Nook running Aug. 1. Police were initially dispatched to the sports complex for a report of shots fired, but there was no evidence of a gun being fired and no gunshot injuries were reported.

As we noted last week, Americans are primed to fear mass shootings. We know they can happen anywhere in America now — schools, churches, supermarkets, malls, offices, concert arenas, movie theaters, sports complexes.

Emergency planning has to include the possibility of gunfire, as well as fires and other predictable scenarios. But it also has to plan for the unpredictable.

So we laud East Hempfield Township supervisors for addressing what transpired at Spooky Nook. Their primary motivation may be to avoid liability for any emergencies that occur at a facility within their township’s limits, but that’s sensible, given their fiscal responsibility to taxpayers.

East Hempfield Supervisor G. Edward LeFevre said he found it disturbing that police Chief Stephen Skiles reported there were only “about six armed people” on duty at Spooky Nook when the incident occurred. We don’t think the answer necessarily is to add more guns.

Supervisors W. Scott Wiglesworth and Thomas Bennett said they were not ready to make any specific recommendations but do expect Spooky Nook to review its security staff and emergency plans. This seems smart.

We hope Spooky Nook’s managers do something to reassure the many Lancaster County residents who use the facility that they are reviewing and beefing up their security and emergency procedures. We also hope they consult experts with experience in securing large facilities with a maze of separate interior spaces like Spooky Nook has.

Tish Huddle, of Manheim, told LNP | LancasterOnline that she evacuated the building, thinking first there was a fire, then was told — inaccurately — that someone in the building had a gun.

“It was a madhouse out there,” she said. “Kids were crying, trying to find their parents, not knowing what was going on. We had to just sit there and take it all in.”

Sean Smith, whose Trenton, New Jersey, basketball team was taking part in the Marquee Nationals tournament at Spooky Nook that day, similarly described the scene to LNP | LancasterOnline as “very chaotic.”

We know that emergency situations often can be.

But if you’ve ever seen a school evacuated after a mass shooting — and tragically, we’ve all seen news footage — the scene is generally not a “madhouse.” Because school staff members and students have drilled repeatedly on the procedures they’re to follow should something terrible occur.

Most workplaces, likewise, have fire drills, with designated areas where employees are instructed to gather.

A 17-year-old Spooky Nook employee told LNP | LancasterOnline that he didn’t hear or see the initial incident but saw a mass of people running off the complex’s basketball courts. He said he hid in a kitchen with co-workers for about 20 minutes and was initially unsure exactly what had happened, but an employee’s walkie-talkie warned him and others of a potential active shooter and reports of gunfire.

Again, this turned out not to be true, according to police. But there was a great deal of misinformation circulating that day. And crisis management experts know that the first way to get a situation under control is to ensure that accurate information is disseminated — and, in the absence of accurate information, to reassure a panicked crowd that such information is being gathered as quickly as possible.

This job fell to East Hempfield Township Police Department spokesperson Diane Garber, who handled it admirably.

But were the Spooky Nook employees able to communicate with one another that day, using better tools than walkie-talkies?

Did Spooky Nook have enough staff members trained in handling this kind of crisis? To safely evacuate people? To keep things calm?

We’re not about to blame a 17-year-old employee for hiding in a kitchen with co-workers; that’s what teens are trained at school to do during an armed intruder invasion (first to run, then to hide, then to fight). And if we were his parents, that’s what we would have hoped he had done. He said it was “very scary,” and we’re certain it was.

Smith, the basketball team director from Trenton, said he and his team would return to Spooky Nook in the future, but they’re hoping to see more robust security.

“The parking security was more strict than inside,” he said. “The security wasn’t really checking everything.”

Smith said security should “thoroughly check our bags and know what’s in them.”

Garber told reporters that the sports complex has armed security guards with check-in points in the parking lot and at entrances to the facility, but they don’t search bags “unless there’s a reason to search a bag.” There is also signage at entrances letting people know what they can and can’t bring into the venue.

Signs are fine, but not really effective. And for what reason would armed security guards check a bag? Are they trained in what to look for and how to look for it? Is that training based on up-to-date research and security methods?

If we ran a thriving sports complex like Spooky Nook, we would have consulted after the trampling incident with the best expert in facility security we could find. We would have called the managers of other large sports complexes to find out how they handle crowd safety, building security and crisis response.

Perhaps Spooky Nook did and we just don’t know. Spooky Nook officials didn’t respond to the calls of LNP | LancasterOnline news journalists.

As Taylor reported for LNP | LancasterOnline, the East Hempfield Township police are planning to meet with Spooky Nook staff and review the facility’s emergency procedures. The township’s public safety committee will meet with the police department to discuss the review. Supervisors then will decide if any board action is needed. This is a solid plan.

But it should be just the start.