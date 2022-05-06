THE ISSUE: “Two Manheim Township commissioners, who had recused themselves twice from participating in a do-over on deciding a zoning case for the $120 million Oregon Village development, now have direct orders from a judge to get back to business,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported last week. The proposed Oregon Dairy development would “replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop homes and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the dairy into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total, 554 housing units would be built,” Lisi noted in coverage earlier this year. The Manheim Township commissioners are scheduled to take up the zoning case once again at Monday’s meeting.

It shouldn’t take a judge’s order to get two township commissioners to do the job they were elected to do.

Nevertheless, we were glad to see Lancaster County Common Pleas Judge Leonard G. Brown III’s court order requiring Manheim Township Republican commissioners Donna DiMeo and John Bear to vote on the Oregon Village zoning request.

Bear recused himself because of a so-called conflict of interest that even he did not think he had. A legislative officer of the Pennsylvania Builders Association, an interest group that represents the state’s residential construction industry, Bear said he was “concerned about public opinion of conflict of interest no matter what decision I render.” The township solicitor reassured him he was on solid ground to vote.

DiMeo, the only commissioner left on the board who voted in 2019 to approve the zoning application for Oregon Village, said the issue had been used against her in campaigns. “I don’t want whatever I decide to taint this, so at this point I am going to recuse myself,” DiMeo said in March.

The job of township commissioner involves making tough decisions and facing public criticism. Judge Brown’s decision told Bear and DiMeo, essentially: Suck it up and do your jobs.

With the court ruling, it appears we’re now at four commissioners who can definitely vote on the Oregon Village zoning case. Mary Jo Huyard and Barry Kauffman have previously said they will do so.

The fifth commissioner, Stacey Morgan Brubaker, has recused herself and can only vote if the other four commissioners give her permission to do so, Lisi reported April 30.

The situation with her recusal is different than the others.

“(Morgan) Brubaker is an attorney and was the township’s solicitor in 2019, when the board of commissioners first voted 3-2 to approve a zoning application from the Oregon Village developers,” Lisi wrote.

Judge Brown, in assessing Morgan Brubaker’s recusal, “recognized professional ethics rules for attorneys, which bar them from voting on matters as elected officials that involve a former client unless they receive that client’s permission, in this case the township,” Lisi wrote.

The other commissioners have not yet voted on whether Morgan Brubaker can join them in voting on Oregon Village matters.

If this seems like a tangled, frustrating mess to you, your perception is correct.

We’re at this point because of another court ruling, one involving how the original vote was handled.

A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel ruled in December “that the board in 2019 didn’t adequately consider whether a nearby bed-and-breakfast was a historic property, a requirement under the township’s zoning rules,” Lisi wrote in earlier coverage.

The zoning plan was approved then by a different board of commissioners. We believe it should be approved again, though the situation with the bed-and-breakfast must be properly addressed.

As we’ve noted before, the Oregon Village proposal sits within a designated area for growth and has plans for housing units that are consistent with Lancaster County’s density-per-acre goals.

“We believe it represents the kind of smart growth the county needs,” we wrote in an editorial last month.

Smart growth, but a dumbfounding road to get there.

Monday’s meeting at the Manheim Township Public Library must now address the Commonwealth Court’s order stating that the 2019 board “didn’t interpret the township’s zoning rules correctly regarding the developers’ requirement to show its plans wouldn’t harm any nearby historic properties,” Lisi reported.

That led to the appeal from Mary Bolinger, who owns the bed-and-breakfast in question. The Commonwealth Court didn’t rule in December as to whether Bolinger’s property is historic or not, but instead “found that the commissioners were wrong when they said the zoning rules weren’t clear enough to force the developers to treat Bolinger’s property as historic,” Lisi reported.

So the commissioners, with at least four members now required to vote, must decide how to move forward. The township’s solicitor, J. Dwight Yoder, says they must first decide whether to open the zoning case back up to new testimony or vote again based only on the 2019 hearings.

After some commissioners have spent part of 2022 going through ridiculous contortions to recuse themselves from addressing these thorny issues, we’re glad that they’ll be getting back on track Monday.

We don’t expect that solving the questions involving Bolinger’s property and dealing with the Oregon Village developers will be easy. But such matters — especially when they involve a proposal that has now spurred years of local debate and become intertwined with election politics — aren’t supposed to be easy.

Yet ducking the issue altogether is no longer an option. Thank goodness.