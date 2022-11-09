THE ISSUE

As Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot noted in a column for the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section last month, Christa Miller, the county’s chief elections official, and her team in the county’s elections office are charged with supporting “the county’s 240 polling locations, our incredible 1,300-plus Election Day volunteers and all the voters in Lancaster County.” They also processed mail ballots; Spotlight PA reported that the county received 41,000 mail ballots by 7 a.m. Tuesday, with more expected to arrive at the county elections office before the 8 p.m. deadline.

While we’re more than two weeks away from the holiday designated for gratitude, we ought to be grateful today for the county elections office staffers and others who oversaw, organized and administered the midterm elections.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported Sunday, poll workers “open polling places at 7 a.m. and close them at 8 p.m. They prepare voting machines and equipment for voters with disabilities, they maintain the poll books, keep track of who has voted throughout the day and report the results at the end of the night to the county board of elections.”

So it’s a long and challenging day.

And it’s made tougher by the election deniers and forces of chaos seeking to undermine the integrity of the elections that our elected officials and neighbors work to administer.

While we wish this wasn’t the case, it takes a measure of courage to work at a polling place or to serve as a county elections staffer these days. We should all thank these folks for their commitment to ensuring that the democratic process runs as smoothly as possible.

Fortunately, in Lancaster County, it appeared that the ballot-scanning went smoothly as the day got underway. As LNP | LancasterOnline reported Tuesday, this was a marked improvement over the May primary election, when election workers discovered that many mail ballots “were unreadable by the county’s ballot scanning machines because the (county’s printing vendor) had printed them out of order.”

The county wisely implemented new testing protocols and purchased new equipment, including a ballot sorter that scans mail ballots to detect envelope thickness and whether they have the required signature and date. Miller, the county’s chief elections official, told LNP | LancasterOnline in August that the machine was expected to dramatically reduce the sorting time from “about 1,200 hours ... to under 100.”

Other counties may not be so efficient, so if we don’t yet have the full results, don’t be alarmed. This was expected. Nothing nefarious is at work.

Tuesday was a bright, crisp autumn day — a perfect day for voting. As we wait for the full results of the election count, don’t let the shadows of misinformation and disinformation cloud your view.

No-excuse mail voting is an excellent step forward for voter access, but the reality is that it can delay the count, especially as state lawmakers have failed to pass clean legislation that would allow county elections offices to pre-canvass: that is, to open, inspect and count mail ballots before Election Day (but not record or publish results).

We learned Tuesday from Spotlight PA that a “last-minute change to Philadelphia’s vote-counting plan means that Pennsylvania’s largest, most heavily Democratic county will take longer than it originally anticipated to finish tabulating ballots.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Philadelphia “officials voted Tuesday morning — as polling places opened and the vote count began for the midterm elections — to reinstate a time consuming and labor-intensive process for catching double votes that will slow how quickly they can report results.”

That newspaper noted that the “city commissioners, the three-member elections board, voted 2-1 to reinstate what is known as poll book reconciliation — a means of flagging mail ballots submitted by voters who also voted in person — during an emergency 7 a.m. meeting.”

Seth Bluestein, the sole Republican commissioner, said “Republicans targeted Philadelphia — and only Philadelphia — to force us to conduct a procedure that no other county does.”

The good news: Voter participation across Pennsylvania — including in Lancaster County — appeared to be high.

As Rebecca Howell of Lancaster told LNP | LancasterOnline, “If you’re not voting, you’re voting by letting other voices speak louder than yours.”

We’d like to embroider this sentiment on a pillow.

Voters did encounter a snag at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Delp Road in Manheim Township, according to LNP | LancasterOnline, which reported that Judge of Elections Joseph Wells "had been requiring photo ID when polls opened, creating a long line and leading to some voters leaving in frustration.”

After about an hour, a bipartisan group of volunteers contacted a county elections office employee, April Wefler, who resolved the issue by clarifying that ID was required only for first-time voters at a polling place, according to state law.

As Lisi reported Sunday, a judge of elections generally has “the most training among election workers” and carries “the most responsibility for running polling places.” So it’s hard to understand why any judge of elections would demand voter ID when none is required.

This was an unfortunate mistake. We truly hope that any voters who left the polling place returned later in the day to cast their ballots.

Accurate information is essential to democracy. So, too, is persistence. And so are the individuals who work to ensure that eligible voters can cast their ballots and that those ballots are counted. We thank them.