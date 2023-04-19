THE ISSUE

“Lancaster County’s elections office on Monday said 18,554 mail-in ballots sent to voters starting last week contained an error that required the ballots to be voided and replacements distributed,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported. “The error affects both Democratic and Republican voters and involves the instructions for the race for Superior Court of Pennsylvania. Instead of directing voters to select two candidates in the race, the ballot incorrectly said to pick one.” Completed mail-in ballots must be returned to the county elections office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, which is the day of the municipal primary. Completed applications for mail-in ballots must be received in the county elections office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Now this is ironic.

Republican county Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons have adamantly insisted that voters who make minor errors on their mail-in ballots should not be given an opportunity to correct those mistakes. They are quite content for those ballots — those votes — to be rejected over easily fixable errors.

And yet county officials now are presiding over a third significant mail-in ballot printing error since 2020.

As Lisi reported, the past errors caused headaches for county staff, who had to hand-copy mail-in ballots returned by voters to new ballots that could be scanned properly.

This latest error will cause headaches for voters who already mailed in their completed ballots. They’ll have to wait to receive a new ballot and then repeat the process of completing it and mailing it back to the county elections office.

This error has the potential to not only cost taxpayers but to confuse and discourage voters.

From Lisi’s reporting: “The county’s announcement on Monday afternoon said mail-in voters who already received a ballot should discard it and wait for a corrected one, which will arrive in an outer envelope marked with the word ‘replacement.’ Any erroneous ballots already returned by voters will be voided, the county said, adding that most mail-in voters will start receiving ballots next week.”

The county also said it intercepted some mail-in ballots before they could be delivered to voters.

County officials blamed the ballot printing companies for the previous mistakes, but county officials select the printing vendors. And even if this latest mistake was made by the printing company, shouldn’t someone at the county be carefully checking ballot proofs to ensure that they are correct before they are printed?

Look, we get it: To err is human and all that. We’d just ask that the same understanding of human error be granted to this county’s voters.

We strongly believe that Lancaster County voters deserve the opportunity to fix minor errors on their ballots, as voters in other states — and other Pennsylvania counties — are permitted to do.

This practice is known as “ballot curing.”

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot proposed a measure last week that would have allowed voters to fix a missed or incorrect date or signature on the voter declaration on a ballot’s outer return envelope. (This is the kind of minutiae that can lead to a disqualified ballot in Lancaster County.)

As Khalif Ali, executive director of the nonpartisan good-government organization Common Cause Pennsylvania, pointed out in a Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column, such ballot-curing measures “in no way affect the integrity of our elections.” They merely ensure that people’s mail-in ballots aren’t rejected because of minor mistakes.

The county’s three commissioners generally make up the county’s elections board. But because Parsons and D’Agostino are seeking reelection this year, they’ve been temporarily replaced on the elections board by two appointees: former county solicitor Christina Hausner and county Judge Jeffery Wright.

Unfortunately, Trescot’s ballot-curing measure was rejected last week by Hausner, who said she was reluctant to deviate from the position taken by Parsons and D’Agostino.

Wright was absent from last week’s elections board meeting because he had COVID-19. He previously expressed sympathy for the older voters whose mail ballots were rejected in the 2022 midterms because of minor errors.

An LNP | LancasterOnline review found that 60% of the county’s rejected mail-in ballots in the 2022 midterms were from voters 65 years and older.

We hope Trescot proposes his ballot-curing measure again before the general election to give Wright the chance to vote on it.

Because no one should be comfortable with needlessly disenfranchising older — or any — voters.

The truth is that Pennsylvania lawmakers should pass legislation that allows for uniform ballot-curing procedures across the commonwealth. But the reality is that the state Legislature is so beset by partisan rancor that this seems unlikely in the near term. And the courts haven’t been much help, either.

As Votebeat reported in late March, a Commonwealth Court judge dismissed a case brought by the Republican National Committee last year arguing that counties allowing voters to correct errors on their mail ballots had violated state election law. The judge didn’t rule on the facts of the case; she merely ruled that Commonwealth Court was not the proper venue.

The right to vote is essential to democracy, and it was hard-won by women and minority groups. To reject a mail-in ballot because the voter made a simple mistake is wrong and anti-democratic.

We believe counties ought to, well, err on the side of voters and democracy, and implement policies aimed at preventing voter disenfranchisement.

Lancaster County officials especially should know that, sometimes, mistakes happen.