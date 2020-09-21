THE ISSUE

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Having faced discrimination as a female law school graduate, she went on to argue six gender discrimination cases before the Supreme Court and won five of them. She was appointed to the high court in 1993 by Democratic President Bill Clinton and confirmed by a Senate vote of 96-3.

It seems appropriate to begin with Justice Ginsburg’s own words. Not the “I dissent,” for which she became famous in her later years — though those two words were emblazoned on T-shirts worn by her legions of young female fans — but these: “To make life a little better for people less fortunate than you, that’s what I think a meaningful life is. One lives not just for oneself but for one’s community.”

If only more people lived by those words.

And these: “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”

And these: “When a thoughtless or unkind word is spoken, best tune out. Reacting in anger or annoyance will not advance one’s ability to persuade.”

She spoke softly and measuredly, but her passion for equality and justice resounded in the cases she took on as an attorney and in the decisions and dissents she wrote while on the nation’s highest court.

“Only someone so stubborn and single-minded, someone so in love with the work, could have accomplished what she did — as a woman, survived discrimination and loss; as a lawyer, compelled the Constitution to recognize that women were people; as a justice, inspired millions of people in dissent,” wrote Irin Carmon, co-author of the book “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” in New York magazine.

She was, Carmon wrote, a “feminist with a fundamentally optimistic vision, who believed that people, especially men, could be better.”

Carmon wrote of Ginsburg as a young woman, losing a civil service job at an Oklahoma Social Security office because she was pregnant. And of Ginsburg and her female Harvard Law School classmates being challenged by the dean to justify taking the places that he believed were owed to men. Carmon wrote of Ginsburg trying to find work as a young lawyer facing three strikes against her — as “a woman, a mother, and a Jew.”

NPR’s Nina Totenberg, who was Ginsburg’s friend, said Ginsburg “changed the way the world is for American women, and she did it before she became a Supreme Court justice. For more than a decade until her first judicial appointment in 1980, she led the fight in the courts for gender equality.”

“When she began her legal crusade, women were treated by law differently from men,” Totenberg noted. “Hundreds of state and federal laws restricted what women could do, barring them from jobs, rights and even from jury service.”

Totenberg said “Ginsburg would file dozens of briefs seeking to persuade the courts that the 14th Amendment guarantee of equal protection applies not just to racial and ethnic minorities but to women as well.”

Ginsburg explained her argument in an NPR interview: “The words of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause — ‘nor shall any state deny to any person the equal protection of the laws.’ Well that word, ‘any person,’ covers women as well as men,” she said.

By “the time she donned judicial robes,” Totenberg said, “Ginsburg had wrought a revolution. That was never more evident than in 1996, when, as a relatively new Supreme Court justice, Ginsburg wrote the court's 7-1 opinion declaring that the Virginia Military Institute could no longer exclude women.”

In an interview two decades ago with the New York City Bar Association, Ginsburg said, “Women will have achieved true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.”

She had found in her beloved husband Martin Ginsburg, a prominent tax lawyer who cooked most of the family’s meals, a true partner and champion. And she wanted the same kind of life for not just other women but for men, too. Men’s lives are richer when they’re as involved in parenting as their spouses are, and gender stereotypes negatively affect men as well as women. Ginsburg wanted the law to recognize the equality of men and women in every sphere — the home, the workplace, the courts, society.

As an attorney, arguing before the Supreme Court, Ginsburg knew that “she had to persuade male, establishment-oriented judges,” NPR’s Totenberg noted, so “she often picked male plaintiffs, and she liked Social Security cases because they illustrated how discrimination against women can harm men.”

In Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld, Totenberg recalled, Ginsburg “represented a man whose wife, the principal breadwinner, died in childbirth. The husband sought survivor’s benefits to care for his child, but under the then-existing Social Security law, only widows, not widowers, were entitled to such benefits.”

Her winning argument to the Supreme Court: “This absolute exclusion, based on gender per se, operates to the disadvantage of female workers, their surviving spouses, and their children.”

In her later years on the Supreme Court, Totenberg noted, Ginsburg’s “most passionate dissents” came in women’s rights cases.

She dissented, for instance, in the 2014 case Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, a 5-4 decision that permitted some for-profit companies to refuse, on religious grounds, to cover contraceptives in their insurance plans. Hobby Lobby’s case had been consolidated with that of a Lancaster County company, Conestoga Wood Specialties Corp.

In her 35-page dissent, Ginsburg wrote: “A decision of startling breath, the Court holds that commercial enterprises, including corporations, along with partnerships and sole proprietorships, can opt out of any law (saving only tax laws) they judge incompatible with their sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Such an exemption in this instance would “deny legions of women who do not hold their employers’ beliefs access to contraceptive coverage.”

Wrote Ginsburg: The court “forgets that religious organizations exist to serve a community of believers. For-profit corporations do not fit that bill.”

She wrote that the high court, in ruling as it did, had “ventured into a minefield.”

Agree with her, disagree with her, no one can deny that this petite woman was an intellectual and judicial giant, who worked tirelessly in the cause of equality.

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made,” she declared.

She helped to ensure that it would be so, and she is mourned by the many Americans whose lives were shaped and improved by the battles she so resolutely fought.