THE ISSUE

Though Lancaster County is set to move officially into the state’s less-restrictive “yellow” phase Friday, COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to rise here last week. As of Saturday, the county had 3,131 confirmed cases and, according to the county coroner, 292 deaths as of Friday. Cases were higher last week than the previous one.

Last week was one we’d truly like to forget.

We crossed the threshold of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States on Wednesday. More than 3,000 others were dead by Saturday night. Their families don’t have the peace that might come with forgetting.

The Pennsylvania Legislature was riven by a partisan argument over COVID-19 — not just how to address it in our commonwealth, but how to disclose cases of it in the state Capitol. Lawmakers who may have been exposed to COVID-19 likely won’t forget their feelings of betrayal.

And the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, erupted in fiery demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd. He was killed last Monday by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, even as Floyd, a black man, cried out that he couldn’t breathe, even as he cried out for his late mother, even after he clearly had lost consciousness.

Floyd’s family doesn’t have the peace of forgetting, either.

And other African Americans, who worry that their sons or husbands or fathers might be the next victims of racial injustice, don’t have the luxury of forgetting. They must be on their guard, always, as they move around in this country of ours.

Each of those matters deserves our attention.

The death toll

More than 103,000 deaths to COVID-19 in the United States is loss and sorrow on a scale that’s hard to fathom.

It is an epic tragedy. And it’s hard not to wonder if many of those deaths could have been prevented had the government acted more quickly to address COVID-19.

Epidemiologists at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health reported earlier this month that “if social distancing and other control measures had been in place in major U.S. metropolitan areas one to two weeks earlier, more than half of the infections and deaths seen to date could have been prevented.”

That is a bitter pill to swallow.

But those Columbia University epidemiologists also offer a prescription for preventing future deaths.

If COVID-19 infections and death rebound after local economies reopen, the key to keeping tragedy in check will be swiftly reimplementing social distancing and other control measures, they say.

No one wants to think about that now, as many businesses in Lancaster County finally will reopen — with state approval — Friday.

We’re grateful that the county has in place not just an economic recovery plan, but contact tracing and ramped-up testing. But local, county and state officials should be planning now how they will respond should COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

County Commissioner Craig Lehman said Friday that this county needs, “more than ever,” a public health department. He pointed out that federal funds are available to help with startup costs.

Lehman is a Democrat. His two fellow commissioners, Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons — who have yet to endorse such a department — are Republicans.

But public health should not be a partisan issue.

Which brings us to the state Legislature.

COVID-19 debate

“Ugly” is the word we cannot shake, as we consider what unfolded last week in the state Capitol.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick and The Caucus’ Brad Bumsted reported, the “clash” began with the disclosure Wednesday that Republican state Rep. Andrew Lewis, of Dauphin County, had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 20.

Lewis’ last day in the state Capitol was on May 14. He said he chose to keep his positive diagnosis private "out of respect for my family, and those who I may have exposed."

“As soon as he learned he tested positive,” McGoldrick and Bumsted reported, “Lewis said he ‘immediately’ notified Republican leaders. Democratic leaders were not notified until Wednesday, when approached by a reporter.”

That is appalling.

And Lewis’ statement that he kept his diagnosis private out of respect for whom he may have exposed is deeply ironic, given the lack of respect accorded to his Democratic colleagues.

Lewis is a member of the State Government Committee, which consists of both Republicans and Democrats. As The Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board pointed out Thursday, that committee “has continued to meet regularly in Harrisburg. ... Committee meetings are not held in chambers, but in smaller meeting rooms, and have typically been attended by about 20 people, including members and staff.”

After Lewis notified the Republican leadership of his positive test, those leaders failed the test of fundamental decency by not informing the Democrats.

Republican House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, offered the lamest of explanations for this lapse, claiming that GOP officials were bound by privacy laws.

As McGoldrick and Bumsted reported, Cutler’s office first cited the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act as a reason for not disclosing Lewis’ positive test result. But that law is only aimed at medical professionals — not state employees. So a spokesperson for Cutler’s office then cited the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers — including Lebanon Rep. Russ Diamond, an outspoken opponent of face masks, who had to self-quarantine after Lewis’ positive test — were pushing a resolution that would shut down the governor’s pandemic emergency declaration.

These are the same lawmakers who justifiably lambasted the governor for his lack of transparency. These are the same lawmakers who insist they’d do a better job of leading us through a public health crisis.

But they couldn’t even find a way to take the first, most basic step of containing a potential spread of a highly transmissible, and too-often lethal, disease.

Justice delayed

And then, because last week wasn’t tough enough, came the needless and horrific death of George Floyd and the ensuing demonstrations.

The destruction of property in Minneapolis can be lamented, but must be placed in context. Some officials have blamed some of the destruction that occurred over the weekend to outside groups. The anger and pain that drove the genuine protests, however, have been building for a long time.

As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Certain conditions continue to exist in our society, which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. ... (In) the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear?”

On Friday afternoon, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, and had been taken into custody.

That was a start, but it was not enough to calm the fears of African Americans across the nation about what might befall them should they cross paths with a dishonorable cop or a racist vigilante hell-bent on doing them harm.

While other Americans complain of liberties lost to pandemic precautions, many African Americans still are reeling “from feeling as though we do not have the liberty” to safely move in their communities — or even in their own homes, Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El wrote in the May 17 Perspective section.

And that was before George Floyd was killed.

As Matt Mylin, lead pastor of the Worship Center, writes today, those of us who are white may not understand the fear faced by people of color, but we must try.

Now is not the time to dismiss that fear. Now is the time to listen to what, as Dr. King said, “America has failed to hear.”

And to lend our support in the cause of justice.