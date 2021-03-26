THE ISSUE: In a promising first trial last weekend, 16 Lancaster County police departments were part of a pilot program in which therapists from East Lampeter Township-based Blueprints for Addiction Recovery were available to assist law enforcement officers who responded to incidents involving a mental health crisis. “Between Friday evening and Monday morning, seven incidents in five different jurisdictions resulted in officers calling on therapists for assistance with a person in distress,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported. Blueprints for Addiction Recovery will offer the service again this weekend, with even more municipal departments likely to participate.

Policing isn’t easy. Officers encounter all sorts of situations. And they encounter, during their shifts, people who are suffering in countless ways. Giving officers another option for their emergency toolbox is a great thing for communities.

While this new tool, at the literal level, involves Blueprints for Addiction Recovery and its therapists, the center’s CEO, Christopher Dreisbach, witnessed something even deeper last weekend.

“The way the officers responded with care and compassion was beyond anything I could have imagined,” Dreisbach said.

That’s heartening to hear, and any initiatives that make it easier for compassion to be deployed in daily community policing should be encouraged. Because, sadly, we've seen instances in which calls involving people with mental illness were answered solely by police and ended in tragedy.

We hope this pilot program can continue to show promise here.

Consider this example involving Dreisbach, who spent part of the weekend riding along with a West Lampeter Township police officer.

“On Saturday, the officer Dreisbach was accompanying was dispatched for a report of a suicidal man who was considering jumping from a bridge,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nephin explained.

“The man’s dog died. He was fighting with his family. He just really didn’t want to live anymore,” Dreisbach said. “The officer was able to build a rapport within seconds.”

The West Lampeter officer told the man that help was available and talked him away from the bridge.

“The officer called for a therapist, who arrived within several minutes,” Nephin wrote. “The therapist connected the man to appropriate mental health services, quickly.”

In all, therapists from Dreisbach’s organization connected five other people with needed mental health services last weekend. (They don’t provide the mental health treatment themselves.)

Nephin noted that about 10% of police interactions with members of the community involve mental health issues. Yet “most police officers aren’t adequately trained on how to respond, even though they’re often the first on scene,” he wrote.

So, having mental health therapists always on call could be a great resource for law enforcement departments.

In a recent editorial, we urged departments across the county to strongly consider following in the footsteps of the Lancaster city police department and add a social worker to their mix.

“It’s a wise use of taxpayer funds to hire trained individuals who will listen to and support the needs of the most vulnerable citizens,” we wrote.

We still believe that route should be strongly considered, especially by larger departments. But we understand the reality of budgets, too.

Elizabethtown police Chief Ed Cunningham told Nephin that smaller departments don’t necessarily have the call volume to justify the cost of hiring their own social worker or mental health professional. So perhaps this pilot program involving Blueprints for Addiction Recovery makes sense as an intermediary or alternative step.

At the moment, Dreisbach is funding it at no cost to police. “He and some area police chiefs have been in discussion with District Attorney Heather Adams and others to line up additional support should the program proceed,” Nephin reported.

The results of these trial runs may indeed show that this partnership can address a need within community policing. If that’s the case, it should be funded and made permanent.

Time for gun reforms

The cycle is maddening:

— A horrifying mass shooting.

— Pleas for new, commonsense federal gun laws.

— Nothing happens.

— Another mass shooting.

— Repeat. Over and over.

We’re at the heartbreaking point in the cycle where we’ve had two recent mass shootings. On March 16, eight people — six of them women of Asian descent — were killed at three Atlanta-area spas. On Monday, 10 people, including a police officer, were killed at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Congress must pass new gun regulations that will make it safer for Americans to be out in public, whether at a store, a school, a place of worship — anywhere.

In a 2019 editorial, we wrote about federal proposals for stronger background checks and a red flag law that would allow the temporary removal of firearms from individuals deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

“Overwhelming majorities of Americans continue to want to see gun safety measures pass. And those majorities include gun owners,” we wrote then. “There are steps Congress could take that would make us all safer without infringing on Second Amendment rights.”

At that time, we favored the background check legislation authored by Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Their proposal called for background checks for all commercial sales, including sales at gun shows or over the internet that are not currently subject to such checks. It would also strengthen “the existing instant check system by encouraging states to put all their available records into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System,” a fact sheet from Toomey’s office stated then.

And it would establish a national commission to study causes of mass violence in the U.S.

The bill never made it out of the U.S. Senate, with the filibuster and lack of GOP support being the two primary reasons.

Toomey and Manchin should bring their proposal back to the forefront. It’s promising that Toomey recently told reporters, “We’re having preliminary conversations and I hope we can get something across the goal line but you know it’s very difficult.”

If the hopes for needed gun legislation remain “difficult” because of the increasingly controversial Senate filibuster, then perhaps it’s time for a meaningful overhaul or elimination of that mechanism. It cannot be the impediment to reforms that would make America safer.

Congress cannot keep failing to pass commonsense laws that the majority of Americans want. The maddening cycle must end.