THE ISSUE
“Jeff Starr, 50, of New Holland, admitted to stealing seven Focalin pills and two Adderall pills from a locked medication cabinet in the nurse’s office, a criminal complaint filed Friday by New Holland police states,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported last week. “Starr resigned abruptly as principal at New Holland Elementary (on Jan. 27), about a week after the school year’s halfway point. He worked in the district for nearly 10 years.” Geli reported Tuesday that the Eastern Lancaster County School District will pay Starr $11,973.50 for unused personal and vacation days, according to a resignation agreement between the former principal and Eastern Lancaster County School District. Starr resigned “four days before police charged him with theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance,” Geli reported.
It is galling that Starr will get a payout of nearly $12,000 after so fundamentally breaking the trust placed in him as a school principal.
Stealing medications used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder? Medications intended to help children pay attention in class so they can succeed?
Awful.
We understand, however, that Starr likely was contractually owed the payout, and that Elanco administrators wanted to resolve the matter expeditiously.
We understand, too, that addiction is an illness that can break the wills of even the most resolute of its sufferers. Maybe Starr thought he could continue to conceal his substance abuse problem and keep his job.
That he wasn’t able to pull this off owes to surveillance footage and school nurses who documented discrepancies in two medicine counts — one in January, and a previous one last May.
In a letter to the Elanco community, Starr said he was slated to return to a Christian addiction recovery program that had helped him to deal with his struggle with drugs and alcohol more than 20 years ago. He apologized and asked for forgiveness.
And he asked parents to talk to their kids and to use him “as an object lesson about the dangerous ... consequences of substance use and abuse. ... Let them know that there is help if they need it.”
Starr also admitted that he had “committed a serious offense that demonstrates a clear lack of judgment.”
If only he had recognized this before he pilfered student medication from the school nurse’s office not once, but twice.
But addiction, we know, causes people to make terrible choices.
Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, writes on the institute’s website that an “addicted person’s failures in the realm of choice are the product of a brain that has become greatly compromised — it is readily apparent when we scan their brains.”
The choice to take a drug the first time may be a free one, but the brain changes with repeated drug use, as circuits in the prefrontal cortex — where decisions are made — weaken. “Once addiction takes hold, there is greatly diminished capacity, on one’s own, to stop using,” Volkow writes. “This is why psychiatry recognizes addiction as a disease of the brain.”
Acknowledging all of that, it still is disappointing when adults we considered reliable protectors of our children turn out to be unreliable — or worse.
This is why we find ourselves conflicted.
We hold school administrators to a high standard because the safety of hundreds of children rests in their hands. If a child is being bullied in school, for instance, or experiencing some other difficulty, a dependable school principal — especially at the elementary level — can make school itself less scary for that child. A principal's leadership sets the tone for a school.
The children at New Holland Elementary have been let down by an authority figure they should have been able to count on. It’s distressing when an adult fails to be the role model he’s supposed to be.
In this instance, however, we’re talking about someone who says he has a substance abuse issue. An illness.
Hence our conflict.
In his letter, Starr said he had “compromised my walk with the Lord and neglected my recovery. For someone like me with an addiction, the consequences are grave.”
Those consequences fell not just on him, but on the school where he worked, the students he was supposed to put first, the nurses who documented his misconduct, and the district officials who now must mend the trust broken by him.
This is a tough situation for Starr and his family, and for the students and staff members at New Holland Elementary School.
“Addiction knows no boundaries,” one commenter on LancasterOnline wrote, and she’s right.
It can erase, for those in its clutches, the boundaries between right and wrong. And the cost to a community of that erasure is significant. That’s the sad lesson of this very sad story.