As sports writer Dave Byrne noted in last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, the COVID-19 pandemic “interrupted the smooth flow of the LNP Midget Baseball Tournament — once the New Era Tournament — by canceling the 2020 edition.” But the tournament, “a highlight of the county’s summer sporting scene,” returned last Monday for the start of its 75th edition, Byrne wrote. The tournament was launched in the summer of 1946, when 65 teams of youth ages 12 to 14 competed in the Midget Division, which would later be recognized as the Junior-Midget Division and which is now the Under-14. In those days, boys ages 15-16 competed in what was then known as Junior American Legion and which is now the Midget Division. The tournament now consists of a Midget-Midget bracket, a Junior-Midget bracket and a Midget bracket.

Imagine having an idea as good as George W. Kirchner’s, an idea that would bring joy to tens of thousands of kids and their families for decades. An idea that would create a tradition that would last 75 years and counting. A tradition that, for many people, would come to stand for summertime itself in Lancaster County.

Kirchner was the sports editor of the Lancaster New Era — a precursor of LNP | LancasterOnline — when he launched the LNP Tournament in 1946.

In the aftermath of World War II, Kirchner worried that if left to their own devices, local boys might pursue less than wholesome activities.

So, as Byrne recounted in last Sunday’s newspaper, “Kirchner had the idea to hold a baseball tournament, inviting both organized teams and teams drawn from area neighborhoods to compete and crown a champion of Lancaster County.”

Kirchner hoped, as he wrote in a column that summer, to steer county boys “to a path that would lead to good, clean, healthy recreation; to get their minds off things that would lead to mischief.”

The only things they would have time to steal would be bases. The only hitting that would take place would be on the baseball diamond.

So quickly did Kirchner’s idea capture the county’s imagination that more than 7,250 people flocked to Stumpf Field in Manheim Township to watch the inaugural championship game on Aug. 20, 1946.

The tournament only grew from there, and how we wish Kirchner had lived to see just how much. He died, as Byrne noted last Sunday, “suddenly and far too soon in 1965” at the age of just 57. But what a legacy he created. Indeed, as the Intelligencer Journal — another precursor to LNP | LancasterOnline — noted in its front-page story reporting his death from lung cancer, “few men in the history of Lancaster influenced the sports activities of the community as he did.”

The LNP Tournament has had its controversies, mostly over league classifications, seeding and terms of eligibility, issues that likely were of more concern to the adults involved than to the kids.

But, as Byrne recounted, in the summer of 1952, 11-year-old Sheila Allison — a player on the Lancaster city Local 285 Midget-Midget team — wanted to join her team in the New Era Tournament.

“An accomplished athlete — she would go on to play tennis professionally — young Miss Allison was said to be a better batter than many of the boys she competed against, and she was ecstatic when her team qualified for the tournament,” Byrne wrote last Sunday.

But tournament commissioner Leon Duckworth declared she would not be allowed to participate. “The long and the short of it, as voiced by Duckworth, was the tournament was supposed to be for boys,” Byrne wrote. “If a girl was allowed to play, it might open the door for others to want to play, and boys might find that objectionable. In the wake of that, the tournament would remain an exclusive boys’ club until well into the closing years of the 20th century.”

Three cheers for Sheila Allison (now Weinstock), the “gal” who “tried to get into Midgets,” per the New Era’s 1952 headline. By all accounts, she never lost her competitive fire. As a student at McCaskey High School, she asked a friend to teach her to play tennis and the rest was history.

“I had no experience with tennis,” she told LNP | LancasterOnline in 2017, when she was 76. “My parents never thought to sign me up for tennis lessons because you only really played if you belonged to a country club, but I figured it was the only sport girls could play at the time.”

As far as we can tell, missing out on the opportunity to showcase Sheila Allison — who might have been Lancaster County’s own Dottie Schroeder (see “A League of Their Own”) or a predecessor to Philadelphia’s Mo’ne Davis — was one of the few missteps of the LNP Tournament.

Mostly, it has provided tens of thousands of kids with the chance to play baseball before crowds of cheering fans and to compete against the best baseball players in the county.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Burt Wilson and Jed Reinert reported last Sunday, 18 tournament participants went on to the major leagues — “16 as players, one as a coach and one as an umpire.”

Some played Major League Baseball for just a few innings, some for years.

Among them is Travis Jankowski, who’s now an outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies. Outfielder Chris Heisey was in and out of the majors from 2010-2017, playing for the Cincinnati Reds, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals. Cam Gallagher is the catcher for the Kansas City Royals.

Gene Garber pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Royals, the Phillies and the Atlanta Braves from 1969 to 1988.

And Bruce Sutter, who was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006, pitched for the Chicago Cubs, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Braves from 1976 to 1988.

Tens of thousands of other kids didn’t make it to the big leagues. But they created lifelong memories on the fields that have hosted the LNP Tournament over the years.

And thousands of coaches, umpires, parents and LNP employees have worked to keep the tradition launched by George Kirchner alive.

“Baseball is continuous, like nothing else among American things, an endless game of repeated summers,” wrote the poet Donald Hall.

He might have been referring to the LNP Tournament.

Writer Thomas Wolfe observed that baseball is “really a part of the whole weather of our lives, of the thing that is our own, of the whole fabric, the million memories of America.”

It’s part of “the million memories” of Lancaster County, too, thanks to the late newspaperman George Kirchner.