THE ISSUE

Crispus Attucks Community Center, a Lancaster city fixture since 1927, is going through a major transition as it solidifies a vision going forward. The nonprofit provides educational and cultural programs to celebrate African American heritage and also operates a soup kitchen and food pantry. Its annual events include the Juneteenth Celebration and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast.

Last year, Crispus Attucks went under the auspices of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, an anti-poverty nonprofit that’s working to stabilize the organization’s finances and refocus its mission.

While new program coordinator Marquis Lupton, who started in July, hasn’t yet delved into the organization’s finances, he has hit the ground running. Among his efforts: a media literacy camp for kids that he launched last month.

“Lancaster isn’t the same Lancaster that it was 10 years ago, let alone 30 years ago,” he told LNP’s Chad Umble. “We can’t look at Crispus Attucks and say, ‘OK, what made Crispus Attucks great, let’s do that again.’ We have to find out what are the avenues that people are going into now.”

We’re glad to see the leadership take this approach, and wish Lupton success in this revitalization effort.

A strong and vibrant Crispus Attucks Community Center, with a legacy dating back more than 90 years, is important to the fabric of Lancaster.

The center is named for an American dockworker of African and Native American descent, killed in the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770. Crispus Attucks is considered the first casualty of the Revolutionary War.

Lupton, 35, comes into this with plenty of familiarity. His mother organized dance classes and he worked as a teenage camp counselor at Crispus Attucks. After college, he got his first real job, as a caseworker, there.

When the television station he was working for in Atlantic City closed in 2016, Lupton moved back to Lancaster, where he became a Crispus Attucks volunteer.

As Umble reported, Lupton spent time on community service projects and his own media projects while teaching public speaking and English as an adjunct professor at Millersville University, York Technical Institute and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Lupton ran for Lancaster City Council in 2017, and though he didn’t win, he said it helped raise his profile.

At Crispus Attucks, Lupton is responsible for daily operations and assists with event planning, community outreach and fundraising.

“The same things that gave me a rush for being a journalist, I’m getting that same rush and feeling now,” he told LNP. “I’m still knocking on doors and chasing down leads; it’s just in a different capacity.”

Lupton is already moving ahead with one improvement project: a new floor for the gym.

“I think that physical change along with the other little changes, the center will soon regain the respect and trust of the community,” he said.

Along with doing some repainting, and cleanup, Lupton says a new floor is the best way to set the stage for the changes that will debut next year.

“It’s really taking this old historic building and kind of ushering it into the 21st century,” he told Umble.

Lupton said Crispus Attucks is an appealing symbol for African Americans.

“It really shows that not all of our history comes from slavery,” he said. “There are African Americans in this country who don’t derive from slaves, who had a whole different experience.”

Telling a different story about the African American community was one of the things Lupton told LNP he tried to do when he was a reporter and weekend anchor in Atlantic City.

When his media job ended, Lupton got more active in The Cultured Professional Network, which tells stories of underrepresented communities through podcasting, blogs and video production.

Lupton told Umble he would like to start something similar at Crispus Attucks.

“For years, we’ve always heard or said or complained about the Crispus Attucks center needs to do this, the Crispus Attucks center needs to do that,” he said. “Now here’s an opportunity to put your money where your mouth is.”

We are rooting for the rebirth of Crispus Attucks, and hope the organization acquires the financial and other resources necessary to remake itself for the future. Its success is important not just to African Americans, but to the larger community as well.