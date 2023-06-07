THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported last week, Elizabethtown police Chief Edward Cunningham made a profane gesture to a Northwest Regional Police Department officer while driving last month, and the borough is investigating. Northwest Regional patrols West Donegal and Mount Joy townships, which surround Elizabethtown. According to the account provided to LNP | LancasterOnline, “Cunningham raised his middle finger at a police officer in a marked Northwest cruiser. The officer followed Cunningham a short distance to his Mount Joy home and asked why Cunningham gave him the finger.” Cunningham was not on duty at the time. Northwest Chief Mark Mayberry said the officer administered a roadside breath test device to Cunningham after smelling alcohol and “it showed no alcohol.” Cunningham said he had one beer at a Hershey Bears hockey game. He has apologized for making the rude gesture.

It wasn’t the crime of the century. It wasn’t even a crime. The First Amendment protects even vulgar gestures. So we’re not sure what justification the Northwest police officer had for stopping the Elizabethtown police chief.

Black and Hispanic men too often are stopped by police on flimsy pretexts. These kinds of police stops shouldn’t happen to anyone.

The Northwest officer probably should just admit that he was peeved by Cunningham’s gesture and wanted to hold Cunningham accountable in some way.

That said, Cunningham’s conduct was an indication of just how coarse our society has become, how controlling our worst instincts seems to be ever more difficult for many of us.

People are punching flight attendants. Screaming at fast food workers and store cashiers. Threatening nurses. Shooting at other drivers.

Local school board meetings have turned into lengthy cage matches. In late April, a youth basketball coach was captured on video kicking, pushing, punching and screaming obscenities at a referee — who slugged him back — at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim.

Is it the pandemic that’s made us so angry? The unhinged behavior of some politicians? The political polarization tearing at the fabric of our society?

The anger vented behind the invisibility cloak of social media now is spilling into real life in public expressions of wrath. Why are we all so furious?

The organization Everytown for Gun Safety analyzed the Gun Violence Archive’s database and found that in 2018, at least 70 road rage shooting deaths occurred in the United States; in 2022, the number doubled to 141.

Unruly passenger incidents — in which airline passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior — peaked at 5,973 in 2021, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, but remained high in 2022, with 2,455 — compared to 1,161 in 2019 and 544 in 2017.

Flipping off a fellow police officer while driving might not seem to be on the same level of offense, but it’s on the same spectrum of bad conduct.

Cunningham said he “made a mistake in a moment, and I apologized for it afterward.”

But he also told the Northwest officer that he gave him the finger because he doesn’t support the department’s traffic enforcement and that he gives all Northwest cruisers the finger when he passes them.

This is not only embarrassingly immature but raises the question about how the general public is supposed to respect law enforcement when a police chief makes a habit of expressing contempt toward officers from another department.

Northwest Chief Mayberry said Cunningham has never said anything to him about his department’s traffic enforcement and no one else has made a formal complaint.

Both Mayberry and Cunningham told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nephin that their officers work closely together and regularly, and that the encounter has not affected how each department’s officers work with the other’s officers.

“It’s business as usual,” Mayberry said. He said his department was trying to move past the incident but wasn’t “happy about the situation as a whole.”

Cunningham said he and his officers “have the highest respect for Northwest’s officers. And I have a high level of respect for Chief Mayberry.”

Yes, apparently he respects them so much he regularly gives their cruisers the finger.

We’re glad Cunningham wrote an apology to Northwest, his own department and Elizabethtown Borough.

We’d just ask Cunningham — and everyone, really — to chill out a bit.

These past few years have been incredibly stressful for all of us, as we’ve dealt with the pandemic, economic issues, an insurrection, mass shootings, racial justice challenges, political acrimony. And some of us have had it harder than others. You don’t know what’s going on in the life of the cashier who checks you out at the grocery store, or the barista who prepares your coffee, or the driver who cut you off in traffic, or the pharmacy employee who has to tell you that your medication is back-ordered, or the restaurant server who delivered your burger well done when you specifically asked for it to be cooked medium-rare.

Don’t look to our angriest politicians for permission to behave badly; their terrible behavior will catch up to them eventually.

Act as if your mother, or your children, or your favorite teacher, or your clergyperson is watching. Try being kinder, more empathetic. Follow the golden rule. And don’t flip public servants the bird — it’s not illegal, but it’s bad form.