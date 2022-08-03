THE ISSUE

“Thousands of Lancaster County residents may have been improperly charged fees on civil warrants over a six-year period, and while county courts and law enforcement officials have debated for years whether assessing fees is appropriate, steps are only now underway to stop the practice,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos and Carter Walker reported Sunday. “Data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts shows that, since 2016, district courts in the county charged nearly $2.6 million on behalf of the sheriff’s office for arrest and docketing fees related to minor, noncriminal offenses like past-due traffic tickets. The county’s warrant fee structure, and the Pennsylvania law it is based on, allow the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to charge $30 for an arrest and $9 for submitting paperwork for warrant arrests. The key issue, court and law enforcement officials agree, is what constitutes an ‘arrest’ and whether the sheriff’s office’s current practice of serving low-level warrants by mail is grounds for charging the arrest fee.”

The Merriam-Webster Law Dictionary defines an arrest as “the restraining and seizure of a person whether or not by physical force by someone acting under authority (as a police officer) in connection with a crime in such a manner that it is reasonable under the circumstances for the person to believe that he or she is not free to leave.”

Being served a warrant by mail bears no resemblance to that law dictionary definition of an arrest.

Michael Galantino, a Delaware County attorney who provides legal training to magisterial district judges, agreed.

Galantino told LNP | LancasterOnline that he defines an arrest as “physical restraint,” which could range from being placed in handcuffs to getting pulled over.

“I’ve never seen an arrest be in the form of a letter,” he said. “That wouldn’t be an arrest.”

He didn’t say it, but we will: It’s absurd to even suggest that merely receiving a letter would constitute an arrest. Who’s going to stop you from leaving your home to go to, say, the grocery store or to the post office — or to another state — after you open the envelope containing the warrant? Unless you execute a citizen’s arrest on yourself, the answer is no one.

This means it’s also absurd that recipients of mailed warrants are being charged arrest fees.

We understand why people have been paying the fee without questioning it. If you get a warrant because of a low-level offense such as a traffic ticket, you likely want to dispense with the matter as soon as possible. So you write a check and mail it.

That sum — $39 — may not seem like a lot, but for some people, it would represent a sizable chunk of a week’s grocery budget. So while we understand Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth’s stated desire to update the district court warrant system as a whole and not in a piecemeal fashion, we don’t think it should be left to magisterial district judges to decide whether to assess the dubious arrest fee.

Magisterial district judges may be paid like lawyers — their annual salaries approach six figures — but they aren’t required to have legal training much beyond a four-week training course. This decision should be above their pay grade.

Ashworth should make it without delay.

To impose fee or not to impose fee

Even Lancaster County Sheriff Chris Leppler agreed that a warrant served by letter is not an arrest.

“Obviously, if you send a letter to someone, that’s not physically arresting them,” he told LNP | LancasterOnline.

Leppler told this newspaper that he had asked district court judges not to apply the fee on his office’s behalf when only a letter was sent, but he said he does not have control over what independently elected judges do. “LNP | LancasterOnline asked for documentation of that directive, but Leppler did not provide any by press time,” Campos and Walker reported.

First things first: He ought to produce that documentation. We’d like to laud him for his sensible position, but would feel better if we saw a document affirming it.

“Before 2016,” Campos and Walker reported, “most low-level warrants were served by elected constables, who earn a flat $25 fee for every warrant served, plus mileage costs. That changed in 2016 when then-President Judge Dennis Reinaker signed an order to shift that work to the sheriff’s office and to transition most low-level district court warrants to being served via mail. The switch from constables to sheriff’s deputies was made to cut costs and reduce the backlog of outstanding warrants.”

That was a sound decision. Not-so-sound, however, was the part of Reinaker’s order that said the $39 fee would be applied to all warrants regardless of whether contact was made with a deputy. “The same order also stated that $30 of the $39 was a fee to be charged for an ‘arrest,’ ” Campos and Walker noted.

Ashworth told LNP | LancasterOnline that the Lancaster County order was modeled on Westmoreland County’s administrative order on warrant service.

But Westmoreland’s policy had been questioned by the state Auditor General’s Office, Campos and Walker wrote. State auditors informed Westmoreland officials in 2017 — some five years ago — that it was improper to charge the warrant service fee when a deputy did not serve the warrant.

Ashworth, who became president judge in 2020, said he considered the $39 to be an “administrative fee” for the time and effort deputies put into sending out warrants.

“But at a July 18 meeting with county personnel,” Campos and Walker wrote, “Ashworth acknowledged that the term ‘administrative fee’ does not appear in statute or in Reinaker’s 2016 order, according to a person at the meeting who was granted anonymity because the person was concerned about professional retaliation.”

An aside: That anyone in Lancaster County government would be worried about professional retaliation for a leak this benign suggests that there’s a climate of fear inside the Lancaster County Government Center that ought to be addressed.

But back to the issue at hand.

Lancaster-based criminal defense attorney Michael Winters pointed out to LNP | LancasterOnline that a Pennsylvania court case and U.S. Supreme Court case determined a person was under arrest if an officer intended to or had the ability to physically detain a suspect.

Nevertheless, we believe that the commonsense definition of an arrest involves at least some in-person contact between a warrant server and a warrant recipient.

According to the reporting of Campos and Walker, Ashworth first was asked about the fees July 14 and responded that physical contact between a law enforcement officer and a suspect was “not necessarily” required for the arrest fee to be applied. But a day later, Ashworth said a letter “does not constitute an arrest.”

We believe his July 15 assessment should hold.

County Commissioner Josh Parsons has argued that much of the low-level warrant service should be returned to the constables, particularly given the persistent staffing shortage in the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

We don’t object to mailed low-level warrants — just to imposing the arrest fee on a mailed warrant. Returning the task to the constables only would make sense if the county is determined to keep charging the arrest fee.

The fairer and most efficient course seems to be mailing low-level warrants; dropping the arrest fee; and figuring out what steps might be taken to compensate those unfairly assessed that fee in the past.

And the sooner the county embarks on this course, the better.