THE ISSUE

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pennsylvania had 50,957 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3,012 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Lancaster County surpassed the 2,000 cases threshold, with 2,018. According to county Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, there were 207 deaths in Lancaster County, as of Tuesday evening.

Faced with the ordinary deluge of political and government news, we usually don't have a chance to commemorate the weeks set aside to honor specific professions.

Now that COVID-19 is occupying so much of our attention, that’s even more the reality.

We’re making an exception in this instance, however, because today begins National Nurses Week. And for obvious reasons, this week cannot be allowed to pass without mention.

If you’re wondering why National Nurses Week starts on a Wednesday, we did, too. It begins every year on May 6 and concludes May 12, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday (her 200th this year).

The week’s tie to Nightingale is more fitting than ever, as registered nurses are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

Nightingale, you may recall, was an English nurse who, in 1854, led a team of nurses to a military hospital in Turkey to care for British soldiers wounded on the front lines of the Crimean War.

Dubbed “the Lady with the Lamp,” the founder of modern nursing was also a skilled statistician who used data to champion medical reform.

An article published Tuesday in the English newspaper, The Guardian, cited a letter Nightingale wrote decrying the politicization of health data. “It is very convenient indeed,” she wrote, scathingly, “to leave out all deaths that ought not to have happened, as not having happened.”

She could have been writing about COVID-19.

Every day, LNP | LancasterOnline reports the latest numbers on COVID-19 in Lancaster County. There’s a lot we still don’t know about what those numbers mean.

But this we do know: Every one, to a registered nurse, represents a potential patient.

It has never been easy to be a nurse, not knowing what patients — with what diseases — will be coming through the doors of the family practice or specialist practice or nursing home or hospital each day. But COVID-19 has significantly amplified the risks of working in health care.

John Lines, spokesman for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said Tuesday that 32 registered nurses and six patient care assistants have been infected with COVID-19 “as a result of patient-care exposures.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

And for registered nurses who care directly for COVID-19 patients, life — at home as well as at work — has changed dramatically.

Donning personal protective equipment at work isn’t a matter of simply putting on a face mask and disposable gloves. It requires meticulous attention to detail, to ensure the novel coronavirus doesn’t make its way onto the skin or into the eyes, mouth or nose. The equipment typically includes an isolation gown, gloves, an N95 respirator and goggles (or face shield). Removing the equipment is an even more painstaking process, with rules about how to remove each piece and in which order.

Where COVID-19 is concerned, cutting corners isn’t an option. A nurse has to remember sometimes to slow down, make sure every detail is covered.

Personal protective equipment may be an armor of sorts, but there’s no such armor to protect a nurse from the sorrow of watching a patient pass away without a loved one in the room. Or the pain of calling family members to say their beloved parent, partner or spouse has died.

There’s no such armor to shield a nurse from the toll it must take caring for COVID-19 patients. This is a new disease and so its effects on the human body still aren’t completely known. Why does it ravage the lungs of one patient, and cause blood clots and strokes in another? Why does a patient’s condition seem to improve one day, only to worsen days later? The vigilance it requires of nurses and doctors must be exhausting.

And that’s just at work.

When a nurse goes home, he or she has to worry about bringing the virus home, too.

Hospital scrubs must be taken off in the home’s garage or inside the front door, and thrown directly into the washing machine. Keys, wallets, cellphones, ID badges must be sanitized with disinfecting wipes. A child eager for a hug must be waved away until the nurse takes a shower. And even then, the nurse may worry: Am I too close to my child? Will I make my child sick?

All of this is true not just of hospital nurses, but of nurses working in other health care settings, including nursing homes, where so many of Lancaster County’s COVID-19 deaths are occurring.

Nurses — and doctors and respiratory therapists and other health care workers — are making sacrifices for us that we cannot even imagine.

And all they’re asking of us, for now, is to do our part by staying home.

At a county news conference Tuesday morning, Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace made an impassioned plea for people to help limit COVID-19’s spread. To continue to practice social distancing — even as the weather gets nicer. To wear masks when around other people.

“We all need to exercise a level of responsibility — for yourself, your loved ones, your community,” Sorace said. “If you are not doing everything you can to prevent the spread of the virus within your sphere of influence, I invite you to look in the mirror. Personal responsibility starts there.”

She might been speaking for the nurses we know.

They don’t want you to get sick. They’re busy enough, taking care of those who are.

We can thank them for all they’re doing by doing the little that’s being asked of us.