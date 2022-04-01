THE ISSUE: Thaddeus Stevens was born nearly 230 years ago, on April 4, 1792, in Danville, Vermont. He was, in the words of the Gettysburg-based Thaddeus Stevens Society, “the most powerful congressman during and after the Civil War (and) changed the fabric of the United States government, helping to push it towards the promise of equality for all.” To that end, Stevens championed the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the U.S., and the 14th Amendment, which made all persons “born or naturalized in the United States” citizens of this nation and so equal under law. Stevens moved to Lancaster city in 1842 and lived the latter portion of his life here; he was buried here in 1868. This weekend, “Historians and admirers of (the) fiery abolitionist” plan to celebrate his 230th birthday “with activities including seminars, banquets, the dedication of a new Stevens statue in Gettysburg and the showing of a new video about Stevens and that statue,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mary Ellen Wright reported.

We always appreciate an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the life and important work of Thaddeus Stevens, so we’re fully on board with this weekend’s birthday celebration.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Wright notes, the party runs from today through Sunday and will be observed “in three significant places in Stevens’ life — Lancaster, Gettysburg and Caledonia State Park in Franklin County.”

The tribute is being organized by the nonprofit Thaddeus Stevens Society and supported by LancasterHistory.

The new bronze statue of Stevens stands in front of the Adams County Courthouse in Gettysburg. “Commissioned and paid for with money raised by the Stevens society, (it) has been created in bronze by Tennessee artist Alex Paul Loza, a native of Peru,” Wright reported. “It shows Stevens in a long coat, walking forward, cane in hand; Stevens walked with a limp because of a club foot.”

We’d love to see a bigger presence for Stevens here in Lancaster, too. There’s a statue at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. But, as we wrote in a January editorial, “Lancaster city could serve as a springboard for making sure that history-focused tourists leave here impressed by Stevens’ legacy in Pennsylvania and national politics.”

We’re still pushing for the creation of Stevens Square at the intersection of South Queen and Vine streets in the city, and we’re excited by the prospect of the Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Historic Site being developed by LancasterHistory at that location.

There is a chance for a sneak peek at that site today, as the Lancaster-centric portion of birthday celebration takes place.

— From 10 to 11 a.m., there will be a free tour of portions of the future historic site devoted to Stevens and Smith, who managed Stevens’ household and was a successful Black businesswoman in Lancaster County.

The site includes Stevens’ home and law offices and Smith’s home. Because it is still under development, the tour will be restricted to the areas that are safe for visitors to see, Wright noted in her article.

Thomas Ryan, president and CEO of LancasterHistory, is facilitating the tour and will give an update on the site’s development.

“Folks will enter on Vine Street at the ground level and will see the first floor of the Kleiss Tavern and the first floor of the Stevens & Smith house,” Ryan told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email. “Then we’ll proceed to the overlook behind the house and tavern, where visitors will be able to see down into the large future display area.”

— Then, from noon to 2 p.m. today, a seminar at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology will feature Ross Hetrick, president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, discussing the portrayals of Stevens in movies, and Bradley Hoch, author of “Thaddeus Stevens in Gettysburg: The Making of an Abolitionist,” talking about Stevens’ role in the Buckshot War of 1838. The seminar will be presented on Zoom; to receive an invitation, email info@thaddeusstevenssociety.com.

— Also today, a graveside ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Shreiner-Concord Cemetery at Mulberry and Chestnut streets in Lancaster.

Stevens’ tomb is worth a visit any day; the great abolitionist chose that cemetery because it did not prohibit people of color from being buried there. As the tomb’s powerful epitaph reads, “I have chosen this that I might illustrate in my death the Principles which I advocated through a long life — equality of man before his Creator.”

The Stevens birthday weekend events continue in Gettysburg on Saturday and in Franklin County on Sunday. For details, go online to thaddeusstevenssociety.com/birthday.

We’re thrilled to see so much focus on Stevens. And we think that “The Old Commoner,” who strongly championed free and high-quality public education, would be pleased to know that citizens of the 21st century maintain a robust interest in his life and the values he fought for.

In an April 1835 speech that saved the Pennsylvania Free Schools Act of 1834 from repeal, Stevens called for “the blessing of education” to be “carried home to the poorest child of the poorest inhabitant of your mountains so that even he may be prepared to act well his part in this land of freemen.”

After a career of fighting to end slavery and bring equality to the United States, Stevens lamented “My life has been a failure” as his health declined precipitously. When he died in 1868, a reported 20,000 friends and admirers attended his funeral here. That moment, and each day since, have shown how Thaddeus Stevens’ life and legacy have been anything but a failure.