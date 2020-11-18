THE ISSUE

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, took issue with an LNP | LancasterOnline editorial last week (“Unfounded claims,” Nov. 12) that characterized him as sowing doubts about the 2020 election results when he said there was a “cloud” over the legitimacy of Pennsylvania’s election. He wrote an op-ed (“State audit necessary to improve democracy,” Nov. 13) in response. In it, he detailed why he believes a House State Government Committee audit of the election is needed.

In his op-ed, Cutler emphasized that he called for an election audit to address issues for future elections, “to know what worked, what did not, and what may need to be changed.”

Such a review may prove to be constructive. We hope what emerges is legislative reform that allows county elections officials to inspect, open and count mail-in ballots before Election Day — an option the Republican-led General Assembly declined to give them in this month’s election.

This was the central point Cutler sought to make in his op-ed: The “audit our chamber is moving forward with is about the process and administration of the election. Not the results.”

Unfortunately, that distinction is being lost on a great many Pennsylvanians, perhaps because so many Republicans have refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden is the president-elect.

In times such as these, precision with language — and avoiding describing a “cloud” hanging over a state’s election — would be helpful.

Failed lawsuits

Cutler asserted in his op-ed that the editorial board ignored “several key events and reasons anyone is questioning this election process.” Those supposed reasons: the Pennsylvania Supreme Court “unconstitutionally intervened” in the commonwealth’s new election laws, and the state’s top elections official issued “conflicting, and in some cases unlawful, guidance” to counties.

Here’s the reality.

Republicans and President Donald Trump’s campaign have filed a slew of lawsuits contesting the way the election was conducted in states that Trump lost, including Pennsylvania.

They’ve had just a smidgen of success, because they haven’t been able to produce any proof of voter fraud or any substantive election irregularities.

Republicans did win the right for their observers “to stand a little closer to election workers processing mail-in ballots in Philadelphia,” The Associated Press reported. But that ruling was overturned Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which said in a 5-2 decision that the original restrictions placed on observers were reasonable.

In another case, the AP noted, Pennsylvania counties were ordered by a judge “not to count a tiny number of mail-in or absentee ballots for which the voter didn’t submit valid identification within six days after the Nov. 3 election.”

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared before U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport on Tuesday to argue that Pennsylvania should be blocked from certifying its election results because, allegedly, Republican voters were treated unfairly.

As Politico reported, Giuliani began by making sweeping, unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, but “acknowledged later in the session that the complaint in the case didn’t directly allege fraud.”

Meanwhile, President-elect Biden’s lead over Trump in Pennsylvania stood at 73,508 votes as of Tuesday evening.

Also Tuesday evening, Trump fired Christopher Krebs, director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in a tweet.

Krebs’ infraction had been to publicly counter false claims of ballot fraud and voting system manipulation. Trump had made some of those claims.

Tarnishing the election

The truth is that the election is over.

Georgia is holding a recount, but that’s not expected to change the outcome. (In fact, the most startling claim to emerge from the Peach State came from its Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensberger, who said GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham called him and suggested he should find a way to disqualify legal ballots — a claim Graham called “ridiculous.”)

The more Republicans talk about vague voting irregularities, the more they tarnish the election’s legitimacy.

Every day, the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section gets letters claiming that the election was a fraud, that it was stolen from Trump, that there’s a chance the results will be overturned, that Trump somehow will be awarded a second term.

None of that is true, and those false claims render those letters to the editor unpublishable. We don’t print disinformation.

We agree with Dave Wasserman, an editor with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, who tweeted this Tuesday: “It’s time to start calling baseless conspiracies what they are: libelous attacks on the 500,000+ heroic poll workers & election administrators in every corner of the U.S. who pulled off a successful election amid record-shattering turnout and a global pandemic.”

Serious consequences

Beyond the insult to elections officials and poll workers, there are life-and-death consequences that may result from the Republican failure to acknowledge that the election is over.

Biden is not yet receiving the classified intelligence briefings to which he is entitled as president-elect. And his transition team has not been granted the federal funds and resources necessary to prepare for governing.

This is no small matter.

George W. Bush’s chief of staff Andy Card told CNBC last week that “it’s concerning” that the Trump administration has refused to cooperate with President-elect Biden’s transition team.

Card pointed out that the 9/11 Commission determined that the abbreviated transition period in 2000 — shortened by that year’s contested election — hindered the Bush administration’s ability to respond, or perhaps even to prevent, the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Now the nation faces a dramatically worsening COVID-19 crisis. This is not the time to fritter away vital planning time just because the defeated incumbent needs to be placated with pipe dreams of electoral redemption.

More than 248,000 American lives have been lost to COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

COVID-19 cases are rising so rapidly in Pennsylvania that state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine warned Tuesday that the commonwealth’s hospitals may run out of intensive care unit beds in December.

Our state set another daily record Tuesday with 5,900 new cases; that included 169 new cases from Lancaster County.

Pennsylvania — and other states — likely will need the help of a capable and prepared White House in the new year. Undermining democracy and the incoming Biden administration is in the interests only of those who want to see a weakened United States.

Instead of being so preoccupied by an election that is over, Republican leaders ought to be far more concerned with what’s coming our way.