THE ISSUE
Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, 85, who voiced and operated the iconic “Sesame Street” characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch for nearly 50 years, died Sunday at his home in Connecticut, according to the Sesame Workshop. Spinney handled the two major Muppets from their inception in 1969, and performed them into his 80s on the ground-breaking PBS kids’ television show that later moved to HBO. “Caroll Spinney gave something truly special to the world,” the Sesame Workshop said in a statement. “With deepest admiration, (we are) proud to carry his memory — and his beloved characters — into the future.”
“Before I came to ‘Sesame Street, I didn’t feel like what I was doing was very important,” Spinney said when he announced his retirement in 2018. “Big Bird helped me find my purpose.”
And Spinney, through Big Bird, helped generations of children around the world in turn, entertaining them while also teaching some of the timeless values we want kids to carry into adulthood: love, compassion, respect, empathy.
The 8-foot, 2-inch feathered yellow Muppet has brought plenty of joy, too — to “kids” of all ages.
No one gets too old for Big Bird.
In fact, the genius of Big Bird — and all his pals on Sesame Street, even the curmudgeonly Oscar the Grouch — is that they make grown-ups laugh, too.
And sometimes cry.
It’s hard to be cynical when a giant, fluffy bird the color of sunshine is shown on your TV screen struggling with the reality that his best friend Mr. Hooper has died and will never make him a birdseed milkshake again.
“I may be the most unknown famous person in America,” Spinney said in his 2003 memoir. “It’s the bird that’s famous.”
The fame gained through Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch brought Spinney international tours, books, record albums, movie roles and visits to the White House.
It was obvious which character he most resembled. “Big Bird is him and he is Big Bird,” former “Sesame Street” head writer Norman Stiles said in a 2014 documentary on Spinney.
“Caroll was an artistic genius whose kind and loving view of the world helped shape and define Sesame Street from its earliest days in 1969 through five decades, and his legacy here at Sesame Workshop and in the cultural firmament will be unending,” the Sesame Workshop said.
“It wasn’t easy being Big Bird,” The Associated Press wrote in Spinney’s obituary. “To play the part, Spinney would strap a TV monitor to his chest as his only eyes to the outside. Then the giant yellow bird body was placed over him. He held his right arm aloft constantly to operate the head, and used his left hand to operate both arms. The bird tended to slouch more as the years took their toll.”
In 2015, Spinney switched to just providing the characters’ voices. As balance issues made the physically demanding role of Big Bird more difficult, the big yellow suit was taken on by another performer, Matt Vogel, while Spinney continued to voice Big Bird and Oscar until last year.
“He's a very talented performer and he had a great sense of ad-libbing,” Muppet master Jim Henson said in 1984. "And he was doing this strange-looking cat on local television in Boston. And so we started talking at that point about doing this show, and I asked Caroll if he'd enjoy coming and being part of this very strange bird.”
And the rest, as they say, is history.
At Henson’s sudden death at age 53 in 1990, Spinney appeared alone onstage as Big Bird at the funeral and sang “It's Not Easy Bein' Green," Kermit the Frog’s signature song.
“It was extraordinarily moving,” “Sesame Street” puppeteer Frank Oz said in the Spinney documentary.
The Henson family wrote in a Facebook post:
“Big Bird was childlike, without being childish. And Oscar the Grouch reflected universal feelings we all share, no matter our age. Those of us privileged to work alongside (Spinney) and call him friend saw first-hand that he cared so deeply about what these characters represented and how they could truly create change. Caroll’s decades-long commitment to bettering the lives of children all around the world is his true legacy. That he could do this work so brilliantly, responsibly, and with such infectious love and joy, is his gift to us all.”
A precious and priceless gift — to not just children but also their parents, who learned from Big Bird and the other characters on "Sesame Street" how to talk about difficult subjects and teach difficult concepts to their little ones.
On the very day Spinney died, “Sesame Street” received a Kennedy Center Honors medallion for its five decades of teaching children about the world around them. Spinney played an essential part — actually two essential parts — through most of the show’s 50 years.
What a legacy he leaves. What joy he gave to so many.