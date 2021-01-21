THE ISSUE

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States just before noon Wednesday by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts at the U.S. Capitol, which had been the scene of a deadly insurrectionist siege exactly two weeks earlier. “More history was made at (Biden’s) side, as Kamala Harris became the first woman to be vice president. The former U.S. senator from California is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency and the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government,” The Associated Press reported.

The United States — with all of the pomp and circumstance but a necessarily smaller in-person audience — successfully transitioned from the former presidential administration to the Biden administration on a sunny but blustery day in Washington, D.C.

It was a day of poetry and promise, rituals and receiving lines — and a day of barriers being shattered. Young American girls from all backgrounds will forever be able to see in Vice President Harris their own limitless possibilities.

That’s one “new normal” we gladly embrace.

Meanwhile, the possibilities for what we can expect from the Biden administration seem limitless, too, in these early days of his presidency. But there are also a daunting number of priorities on the new president’s plate as he takes office amid a yearlong pandemic and as the leader of a nation that has been deeply divided by partisan battles and disinformation campaigns.

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge,” President Biden said Wednesday. “And unity is the path forward.”

There will be much to write about the Biden-Harris administration in the coming weeks. We won’t agree with all of its actions, or some areas in which it fails to act. We’ll be here, as always, to note how the federal government is addressing the interests and concerns of Lancaster County residents.

For today, there are three topics we are optimistic about with the new administration.

— Climate

Biden’s busy agenda Wednesday included executive orders “to cement the government’s role in safeguarding air and water, protecting endangered species, and combating climate change at home and abroad,” The Washington Post reported.

“A cry for survival comes from the planet itself. A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear,” Biden said in his inaugural address, which received praise from liberals and conservatives alike.

Under Biden, the U.S. will rejoin the 2015 Paris Agreement. His new climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, told the Post that Biden will sign “a broad executive order that takes steps that are imperative to address our climate crisis, and will also create good union jobs and advance environmental justice while reversing more than 100 of the previous administration’s harmful policies.”

This is all very necessary.

In a December 2018 editorial, we joined the call for “our leaders to enact and support sweeping and immediate initiatives to counteract the man-made aspects of climate change.”

The ways in which 2019 and especially 2020 unfolded stole some of the momentum but none of the urgency from the need to pivot toward renewable energy and be willing to make adjustments to our fossil-fueled lifestyles. It’s time for meaningful debate and votes on the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act and a Green New Deal to occur in Congress.

— Immigration

“Biden will order his Cabinet to work to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has shielded hundreds of thousands of people who came to the country as young children from deportation since it was introduced in 2012,” The AP reported. The new president will lobby Congress to give the 700,000 people enrolled in DACA permanent legal status and a three-year path to citizenship.

Biden will also, the AP reported, propose legislation that would give green cards and an eight-year path to citizenship to the estimated 11 million immigrants who were in the U.S. before Jan. 1, 2021.

Finally, while it might take a while, Biden wants to return our refugee and asylum systems to “a more humane and orderly” process, a transition official told the Post recently.

All of the above should be welcome in Lancaster County. As we’ve noted often, this area has a “rich history, often rooted in religious belief, of welcoming the stranger.” Local leaders have consistently made the case that refugees and other immigrants are a crucial part of the county’s economic success and well-being.

— COVID-19 response

Finally, we turn to the health crisis that has dominated our daily lives and livelihoods for nearly a year and — to our ongoing sorrow — has taken the lives of more than 405,000 Americans.

In his inaugural speech, Biden cautioned that “we’re entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus. We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation. One nation.”

We will need more than executive orders to change the course of America’s response to COVID-19, but they can help set a new tone.

To that end, Biden will require mask-wearing and the following of social distancing guidelines in federal buildings, on federal lands and by all federal employees and contractors.

“He is challenging all Americans to wear a mask for the first 100 days of his administration,” the AP reported. “That’s a critical period, since communities will still be vulnerable to the virus even as the pace of vaccination increases in pursuit of Biden’s goal of 100 million shots in 100 days.”

Biden will also direct the United States to rejoin the World Health Organization, a crucial aspect of international cooperation against a virus that continues to mutate and knows no borders.

Under Biden, the federal government must play a stronger role in providing vaccine doses, resources and support infrastructure to states. And he must ensure there is equitable access to vaccinations for vulnerable communities and demographics.

Biden and Harris — now the tiebreaking vote in the Senate — must work with Congress on the next round of the federal government’s response to the pandemic. Families, small businesses, public schools, local governments, health care systems, tenants and landlords are all looking to Washington for the help to get safely to the other side of the COVID-19 crisis.

In discussing the coronavirus, Biden concluded: “And I promise you this, as the Bible says: ‘Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.’ We will get through this together. Together.”

The worst is not over, but we find it incredibly comforting that America now has a president and vice president who are willing to meet a national emergency directly and with honesty.