THE ISSUE

Like many states, Pennsylvania is using a phased distribution plan to get COVID-19 vaccines out to the public. “Each state has slightly different priorities, but most have concentrated on front-line medical professionals, long-term care facility staff and residents and those in high-risk categories first,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko reported last week. Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine rollout plan, “which prioritizes health care personnel — specifically front-line workers both affiliated and unaffiliated with hospital systems — and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.” Phase 1A also includes dentists, dental hygienists, pharmacists, and clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities.

If you’re not sure when, or how, you’ll be able to secure a spot in the line to get vaccinated against COVID-19, you’re not alone.

The process seems murky to us, too.

According to the state’s dashboard, 15,515 Lancaster County residents had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, and 2,633 had been fully vaccinated

County Commissioner Josh Parsons thinks the number of people who have been vaccinated here so far is “pretty amazing.” In reality, fewer than 3% of the county population has received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — which is a start, but not “amazing.”

What would be laudable would be the establishment of a county public health department, which could coordinate the messaging on vaccination and oversee the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines here.

Such a department wouldn’t be a cure-all, but one staffed by highly skilled public health experts would be a decided improvement for a county that considers itself a model in the commonwealth, but now has to stand in line with 66 other counties to get attention from the state.

And at least there would be an agency to which residents could direct their questions.

Right now, most county residents have no idea — beyond the state Department of Health list of phases — when they will qualify for vaccination and how they can ensure they’ll get vaccinated when their time comes.

As LNP | LancasterOnline's Meko reported last week, while “neighboring counties launch websites for residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines, officials in Lancaster County have decided to hold off while federal and state guidelines continue to shift.”

The Chester County Health Department, for instance, launched a “Vaccine Interest Survey” to collect the information of those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine so notifications can be sent to them when vaccination appointments are available.

Parsons, chair of the Lancaster County commissioners, said that was not the route favored by health care systems. But hospital administrators shouldn’t be making that call — professionals who work in public health should. And what about the interests of county residents?

Consider the frustration of Leslie Rogers Manix, a 68-year-old retiree who lives in Manheim Township.

In a letter to the editor published today, Manix writes of a 67-year-old cousin in Michigan who’s already been vaccinated, as have her daughter’s in-laws, ages 68 and 69, who live in Florida.

“I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist to realize that other states and counties have people who are working for the benefit of their constituents,” Manix writes. “The Lancaster County commissioners, in my view, are not!”

The commissioners simply aren’t equipped for the role. They weren’t trained in public health administration. And hiring an emergency management consultant, as the commissioners did last April, wasn’t sufficient — this pandemic and its complexities require a full-court press. The sooner the commissioners acknowledge that they’re out of their depth and begin to plan for the establishment of a county health department, the better for all of us — them included.

Next phase

As LNP | LancasterOnline noted last week, the pool of people who will qualify for vaccination in Phase 1B will be much larger than in Phase 1A. People in Phase 1B include those ages 75 and older; people in congregate settings other than long-term care facilities; first responders; food and agricultural workers; U.S. Postal Service workers; manufacturing, grocery store, public transit and education workers; and clergy. (People in Phase 1C include people ages 65-74 and people ages 16-64 with high-risk conditions that increase their risk for severe COVID-19 disease.)

Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Meko that the hospital is working with local stakeholders such as the county government and other local health systems to identify the potential number of people expected to seek the vaccine in Phase 1B.

“We’re going to have to be thoughtful together as a county to figure out how to vaccinate that group efficiently over the next couple months for sure,” he said.

What expertise would the county commissioners bring to such a discussion?

We appreciate Dr. Ripchinski’s tireless efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. We just believe his task would be less onerous if he and other providers could work directly with public health experts employed by the county.

And we think county residents would have a clearer idea of when they might get vaccinated if a county health department existed to lead the messaging.

Pursuing the solution

The prevailing confusion doesn’t just exist at the county level.

The Pennsylvania Health Department has failed to offer precise instructions about when counties can move from Phase 1A to Phase 1B.

The state health department keeps changing its vaccine distribution plan, worsening the confusion.

“While neighboring states like New York and New Jersey have already begun moving into their second tiers of prioritized populations, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has only said that the state will be moving into the next phase ‘soon,’ ” Meko reported last week.

“Soon” is not helpful.

Imagine if Lancaster had a health department with data on the population and could engage with state and federal officials involved with the vaccination effort. We would be better positioned to act swiftly when vaccine doses are available.

The solution will not come to us. We need to have advocates employed by the county to pursue the solution.

Ripchinski told Meko that it’s “hard to know when we’re going to be done with phase 1A, because we’re trying to approximate the entire volume of 1A.” Again, a county health department would be able to help calculate this.

The state health department’s plan does not specify a threshold for how many people in Phase 1A must be vaccinated before vaccinations of those in Phase 1B can begin. Should it be 60%? Or 70%? Or 80%? Clearly, an established threshold would be helpful in helping vaccine providers to plan. This is yet another question a county health department could weigh in on.

No conductor

Michael LeVasseur, assistant teaching professor in epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University, told Meko that coordination and clear messaging from federal and state health officials to vaccine providers is critical when launching a public health campaign such as mass vaccination at this scale.

“It’s like having an orchestra without a conductor a little bit at the moment,” LeVasseur said.

That is exactly how it seems. And, again, such messaging and coordination are absent, in part, because — say it with us — we lack a county health department.

The Trump administration succeeded via Operation Warp Speed in advancing vaccine research, but then completely dropped the ball when it came to federal coordination and support for vaccine distribution. The resulting confusion stems from that fundamental failure, but doesn’t excuse the vagueness of the guidance coming from state health officials.

The incoming Biden administration promises to bring clarity and efficiency to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. They are desperately needed.

As is a county health department.