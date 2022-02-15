THE ISSUE

Last week, Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon investigated what sounded like a racial slur shouted by someone in the bleachers at a boys varsity basketball game Feb. 7 against McCaskey High School. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Gross reported over the weekend, “Audio taken from a video camera mounted on a wall picked up what sounded like a spectator saying the ‘n-word,’ apparently aimed at a McCaskey player as he jogged toward the bench, having been replaced in the game.” But Cornwall-Lebanon School District released a statement Friday night that said none “of the students and spectators in attendance heard a racial slur being said. Students did acknowledge, however, that they were calling one of McCaskey’s student athletes Thon Maker. Thon Maker is a former NBA professional basketball player.”

You get two free throws if you knew who Thon Maker is before this story was reported.

Maker was chosen as the 10th pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2016 NBA Draft, but now plays for the Long Island Nets in an NBA developmental league.

As Gross reported, the 24-year-old is a 7-foot athlete from South Sudan — he’s about 9 inches taller than the tallest McCaskey player. “Unlike every McCaskey player, his hair is so close-cropped that he appears nearly bald. The point of the reference, even beyond its obscurity, is unclear,” Gross noted.

So why shout out the name of Thon Maker, of all players?

After his height, Maker’s most distinct characteristic is probably the darkness of his skin, of which he’s justifiably proud.

“We’re tall, dark skinned, beautiful — I’m always proud of that,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2018, referring to being South Sudanese. “There’s a thing going on in Australia where they have makeup stuff that makes women get lighter. ... If I could just talk to them and say: Be proud of who you are!”

His story is incredible. As the Milwaukee paper reported, Maker lived in what is now South Sudan until he was 6 years old. Because of civil war there, “Maker and his family, including his mom and four siblings, left home. They stayed in Uganda for a few months. They then emigrated to Western Australia, where his family was accepted as refugees.” He moved to North America as a teenager to play basketball.

He seems like a fine young man, certainly not the punch line of an inside joke. And his is certainly not a household name.

So we’re curious: Did Cornwall-Lebanon School District officials ask why Maker’s name was shouted at a McCaskey player?

The Cornwall-Lebanon statement seemed confident that the incident “did not involve a racial slur,” and noted rightly that “racial slurs or comments are never acceptable under any circumstances.”

We still would like to know why Thon Maker’s name was invoked.

For now, however, we’d like to highlight McCaskey’s response to this situation. Because it was wonderful.

As Gross reported, “the McCaskey basketball program on Saturday posted a video to Twitter that included a one- or two-sentence message from each player.”

One by one, the student-athletes calmly dropped pearls of wisdom. Their messages included these:

“I want to be welcomed in every community I go.”

“I promise to give respect and I want it back."

“I want discipline everywhere I go.”

“I want fairness in all environments.”

“I bring a positive spirit, and I demand one back.”

“My hope is for students and adults to show more maturity.”

“We’re looking for brotherhood everywhere we go.”

“We feel like all schools should use this as a lesson because it impacts us youth.”

“I demand change.”

Every young man had something powerful to say. Indeed, what they said could constitute an updated code of spectator conduct. The McCaskey video certainly would have more impact than the pregame recitation of conduct rules that many spectators at Lancaster-Lebanon League contests seem to tune out.

Even if Cornwall-Lebanon School District officials are certain that there was nothing racist about what was shouted at the Feb. 7 game, McCaskey’s basketball players taught us all about how to take an unpleasant situation and turn it into an opportunity to seek change.

The words of their coach, Freddy Ramos, ought to be taken to heart, too.

Ramos said he challenges “our league, our neighboring schools, other leagues, other communities, to be the change, to drive the change, to educate, to teach, to monitor and to constantly check to make sure every environment that our children are in is safe, is inclusive and is equitable.”

The coach told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gross on Thursday that his “job is to advocate for our kids, and so much of it is about child safety.’’

“I have to prepare my team to regularly walk into these situations,” he said.

He also said he has seen adults — spectators and game officials alike — notice slurs and insults and decline to take action.

“What a great opportunity to become allies,’’ he said. “Instead, silence. Silence is empowerment.’’

Ramos is absolutely right.

Silence gives those using racist slurs license to do so. Silence is a tacit agreement that racist slurs are OK. The same goes for homophobic, transphobic and misogynistic insults, as well as those targeting a person’s appearance.

We know it’s difficult to speak up (it’s especially hard when we know the person saying racist or otherwise offensive things). But we have to make slurs completely unacceptable. Especially in a school setting, where students are supposed to feel safe.

We should tell a school official if we don’t feel comfortable confronting the culprit. And we should insist that the issue be taken seriously.

We’re not the language police. But everyone knows the kinds of disgusting slurs we’re talking about here.

They’re the ones leading a high school basketball player, on video, to express his desire to be welcomed in every community.

He shouldn’t have to ask.