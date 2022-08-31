As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported Sunday, dozens of veterans, including Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D'Agostino and Josh Parsons, turned out Friday to pay their respects to U.S. Army soldier Donald Mylin Born, whose body was returned to Lancaster County 72 years after he was killed during the Korean War.

Among those paying homage was Harold Ziegler, 77, a Vietnam veteran from Ephrata. “It’s important that we give each other a proper sendoff. Whether you know him or not, that’s not important,” Ziegler said.

Indeed.

As Nephin explained, Born was a “Lancaster city resident who enlisted five days after his 17th birthday on June 10, 1948, and was killed two years later at the start of the so-called Forgotten War.”

To die at just 19 in a foreign field wearing an American military uniform is an unimaginable sacrifice. We owe Born and others who made that sacrifice an eternal debt.

And we owe everyone who played a role in bringing Born’s body home our gratitude, too.

As Nephin reported, Born’s half-sister Betty Shue “donated a blood sample in 1999 in hopes that it might help experts one day bring her brother home. Shue died in 2012.”

Born’s remains, Nephin noted, were sent to Lancaster County “from a military lab in Hawaii that specializes in putting names to the remains of unidentified American soldiers and sailors.”

The U.S. Department of Defense’s Korean War Disinterment Project notified county resident Amber Hogan on June 28 that forensic investigators had confirmed that a previously unknown soldier’s remains were her great-uncle’s.

Those remains had been recovered in 1951 in a farmer’s field near the South Korean city of Chinju, according to Nephin’s reporting, and eventually were interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

In 2018, the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency began to disinter 652 Korean War unknown soldiers from that cemetery and “reexamine them using existing historical, anthropological, and dental records with current identification methods and technology,” according to that agency’s website. In that way, Born’s remains were identified.

At long last, he was buried Tuesday with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Hogan told Nephin that her late grandmother “wanted nothing more than to bring her half-brother home.”

Her grandmother and the rest of Born’s family were owed this for the terrible sacrifice they endured. We are grateful to them, too.