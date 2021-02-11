THE ISSUE

Transparency is at the foundation of good government. And seeking transparency is an essential role of newspapers, including this one. Today we examine three matters relating to transparency.

The good

A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel ruled Tuesday that the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office must disclose more information about its drug asset forfeiture program.

As Mike Wereschagin of LNP Media Group’s The Caucus reported, “The three-judge panel ruled the office must disclose the names of people who won public auctions of seized assets. Former District Attorney Craig Stedman, now a Common Pleas Court judge, fought for years to keep details of the program secret, including his use of program funds to lease an SUV.”

LNP | LancasterOnline Executive Editor Tom Murse said, “We look forward to using these public records, once shielded from public view by the former district attorney, to report more thoroughly on how Lancaster County uses civil-asset forfeiture. The court’s ruling is a victory for transparency in government and, thus, a victory for all citizens of Pennsylvania.”

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has argued repeatedly that more details about the handling and processing of seized assets ought to be made public. We’re pleased that Commonwealth Court judges agree.

As we wrote in June 2019: “It’s not comfortable when others ask to check our work. Stedman seems to bristle at the notion more than most.”

This was evident, we noted, since LNP | LancasterOnline reported in March 2019 “that Stedman had spent more than $21,000 in civil forfeiture funds to lease and maintain a 2016 Toyota Highlander. By law, civil forfeiture funds are to be used to fight drug crime.”

We wrote that Lancaster County residents and taxpayers are entitled to know how the district attorney’s office uses civil forfeiture funds. And “official records often play an essential part in conveying, in numbers and documented facts, the realities of government in action.”

As Wereschagin noted, “Stedman had argued that disclosing the names of who won his office’s public auctions for seized items would put them at risk, an argument the judges rejected Tuesday. Anyone can attend the auctions themselves, including the owners of the forfeited property, the judges noted in their ruling.”

The judges smartly pointed out that there is a “significant public interest in ensuring that law enforcement officials not participate as bidders in the auction to their personal benefit.”

Kirby West, a lawyer for the Institute for Justice, a national nonprofit that argued the case for LNP | LancasterOnline, said Tuesday’s ruling paves the way for deeper scrutiny of similar programs across the state.

Such scrutiny is essential and long overdue. Beginning in Lancaster County.

The bad

We know from the reporting of LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker that the Lancaster County commissioners approved a deal Wednesday with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and other health care systems to create a mass COVID-19 vaccination site that could open as soon as mid-March.

We know that the Manheim Township staffing agency TriStarr is hiring employees for the mass vaccination site.

We know that the former Bon-Ton building at Park City Center fits the criteria necessary for the vaccination site: It’s within Lancaster city limits. It’s near major roads. It has the parking lots and interior space to accommodate a site where COVID-19 vaccines would be administered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

And, as Walker reported, an event “scheduled to be hosted at the former store in April has been canceled because ‘the space will be used for something COVID-related,’ the event’s Facebook page said.”

Moreover, the hosting company for two other events scheduled to use the former Bon-Ton building told LNP | LancasterOnline that contracts to lease the space were unresolved — the company was told the county is looking to use the space for a mass vaccination site.

Nevertheless, the Lancaster County commissioners won’t confirm or deny if the former Bon-Ton is going to be the vaccination site. Even though the project likely will be paid for with federal and state funds — in other words, taxpayer money.

This is not a celebrity wedding we’re talking about. It’s a government project.

Commissioner Josh Parsons spends a lot of time on Twitter criticizing Gov. Tom Wolf. We wish he’d spend that time making plans for a county public health department. And perhaps considering the fact that details about something as critical as a mass vaccination site shouldn’t be withheld from the public.

The ugly

Which is not say that Wolf doesn’t deserve criticism.

As Spotlight PA pointed out this week, the Wolf administration has declined to provide additional details about how the Pennsylvania Department of State — which oversees elections —recently failed to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment in keeping with state law.

As that nonpartisan newsroom noted, “The error prevents the question from appearing on the ballot in May.”

This appalling mistake “devastated clergy sexual abuse survivors and others who are time-barred from bringing litigation under the statute of limitations,” Spotlight PA reported, “and led to the swift resignation of the agency’s top official, Kathy Boockvar.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of State told Spotlight PA that the agency had an “established practice,” but no “formal process for managing the advertising of constitutional amendments due to their relative infrequency.”

Wolf has described the mistake as “human error.” The agency, he said, would “immediately institute new controls, including additional tracking and notifications of constitutional amendments, to ensure similar failings do not occur in the future.”

Those changes are clearly necessary, but as Spotlight PA noted, the Wolf administration has refused to explain exactly how the mistake happened, “who else was responsible for the error, and whether any other disciplinary action or terminations had resulted.”

This is not the transparency that Wolf promised when he ran for governor.

It is not the kind of conduct that engenders trust.

We appreciated Boockvar accepting responsibility for the mistake — as we’re seeing in the impeachment trial in Washington, D.C., there’s a notable lack of such accountability among public officials these days — but her resignation didn’t end the matter.

Wolf has asked the Office of State Inspector General to investigate the mistake. “Inspector general reports are not released to the public, unless the governor directs them to be,” Spotlight PA noted.

The governor needs to make good on his repeated pledges of transparency and make the report public.