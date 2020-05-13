THE ISSUE

To be considered for a partial reopening under state guidelines, counties must have fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over the previous 14 days. Lancaster County’s score under that metric dropped to 113 on Tuesday — an improvement, but still more than twice the rate of new cases that the Wolf administration says is safe for reopening. Nevertheless, 13 Republican federal, state and county officials announced Sunday that they would move Lancaster County from the “red” phase of the state’s reopening plan into the less restrictive “yellow” phase Friday. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Lancaster County had 2,295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

In Tuesday’s editorial, we asked 22 questions of the 13 Republican elected officials who wrote a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf declaring their intention to depart from the state’s reopening plan.

As of Tuesday evening, we hadn’t gotten answers from county Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino or county Sheriff Chris Leppler. Or Congressman Lloyd Smucker. Or state Sen. Scott Martin. Or state House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler or state Reps. Mindy Fee, Keith Greiner, David Hickernell, Steve Mentzer, Brett Miller and Dave Zimmerman.

We did get an email Tuesday night from state Sen. Ryan Aument promising “a thorough response.” We look forward to receiving it and publishing it.

In the meantime, we have some follow-up questions for these GOP officials.

We’ll have questions for Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health this week, too.

So again, here goes.

1. Dr. Anthony Fauci — the federal government's top infectious disease expert — warned this week that there would be “needless suffering and death” if the U.S. reopens too quickly.

In his testimony Tuesday before a Senate panel, Fauci noted that some COVID-19 infections were inevitable when a community reopened.

But the difference between “little spikes” of infection and outright outbreaks, Fauci said, would be a community’s ability to respond with testing, contract tracing and a plan to isolate COVID-19 cases.

What are your plans to implement, on a countywide basis, those three tools deemed essential by Dr. Fauci?

2. In case you want to dismiss Fauci as “not the end-all,” as U.S. Sen. Rand Paul did Tuesday, we should note that the White House reopening guidelines also state that hospitals should have robust testing programs in place for at-risk health care workers, “including emerging antibody testing.” Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which operates this county’s largest hospital, does not yet have antibody testing (that is, tests of a person’s immune system response to COVID-19).

Do you have a plan to roll out such testing countywide — and soon?

3. As we noted in a previous editorial, Chester County announced in early April that it would launch COVID-19 antibody testing, becoming the first county in the commonwealth to do so. Chester County — unlike Lancaster County — has a public health department.

We didn’t have space to ask this question Tuesday, so here it is (you won’t be surprised by it): Has this pandemic convinced you, as it has convinced others, that we need a county health department?

4. Fauci said Tuesday that if an area opens before it’s prepared, “there is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you might not be able to control.” And this not only may cause “some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery.” Does his warning concern you?

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

5. Relatedly, would you feel more comfortable making decisions that could have serious consequences for public health if you had a team of public health experts to consult?

6. Perhaps you’re not concerned about getting advice from health officials. Because, as we noted Tuesday, you didn’t consult hospital officials before sending your letter to the governor. (Or Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace. Or, until the eleventh hour, Craig Lehman, the sole Democratic county commissioner.)

Of course, the commissioners did recently hire a public health emergency adviser: Edwin Hurston, who earns $1,800 weekly.

Hurston told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Abigail King that the commissioners sought his counsel “on several issues.” He also said he was aware of the letter sent to the governor but did not know its full contents.

Why wasn’t Hurston given the complete lowdown on your plan to reopen Lancaster County on Friday?

7. Hurston told LNP | LancasterOnline that his “personal feelings aren’t relevant.” We think his personal feelings — which would be based on his decades of experience managing crises — might be relevant. Would you allow him to speak publicly as candidly as Fauci was permitted by the White House to speak before the Senate?

8. Hurston said he was “given a set of tasks and is working to execute those tasks to the best of (his) ability.” Do those tasks include setting up widespread testing, providing personal protective equipment for businesses that decide to reopen, and launching a full contact tracing effort — all by Friday?

9. PennLive reported Tuesday that some counties that were threatening to defy Gov. Wolf and move themselves into the state’s less restrictive yellow phase have stepped “back from the brink.”

Others — including Lebanon County — told the Harrisburg newspaper that they are reevaluating their rebellion in light of Wolf’s threats Monday to withhold discretionary federal funding that would be available to counties with fewer than 500,000 people.

Lancaster County is larger, so it already received $95 million in federal pandemic relief funding. Still, are you sure you want to proceed unilaterally, even as others rethink their approach?

10. In an op-ed published by The (Carlisle) Sentinel, Cumberland County’s commissioners explained why they aren’t reopening without state approval. “This move, we are advised, has no legal basis and would not stand up and could actually endanger the business licenses of those who defy the state of emergency declaration,” Republicans Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo and Democrat Jean Foschi wrote.

Are you concerned that, in their view, defying the governor’s emergency orders has “no legal basis”? What is Lancaster County solicitor Chris Hausner’s view of the legality of your action?

11. The Cumberland County commissioners further wrote that they are not “advocating any actions that are openly defiant of the state of emergency,” as such actions “will likely prove detrimental in reaching the safe solution that is needed as soon as it’s feasible. There is a huge difference between ‘taking action,’ and taking effective action.”

Are they wrong?

12. And finally, we agree that Wolf went too far in characterizing you as “cowardly” deserters from the fight against COVID-19. Insulting political opponents is counterproductive, so we understand why you’d be dismayed.

But is your decision to defy the governor a political one? Are you making the smart, medically informed choice that will ensure the well-being of all Lancaster County residents, not just the ones who voted for you?

Again, we look forward to your response.