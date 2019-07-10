I wonder if Colin Kaepernick understands just what the American flag stands for. Yes, there were slaves when the first flag was displayed. But that flag was a symbol of a burgeoning nation, a nation of freedoms. Those freedoms are why Kaepernick could “take a knee” at an NFL game. Or why he can make millions promoting sneakers.

That flag is a symbol of the brave men and women who fought and, in many cases, gave their lives for those freedoms. It’s a stretch to equate the flag with slavery and not as a symbol of freedom or the sacrifices so many made so Kaepernick can laugh all the way to the bank with his millions.

David W. Greiner

Lancaster