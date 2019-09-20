In her Sept. 11 piece, “Don’t fall for these Social Security myths,” NerdWallet columnist Liz Weston advises readers to delay taking Social Security as long as possible.
It is true that taking Social Security later results in larger monthly checks. However, Social Security representatives argue that during the waiting period, potential recipients are losing money for those years they are not receiving Social Security payments and this loss considerably counterbalances the larger amounts received later.
Because one’s lifespan is often indeterminate, these are funds that could be useful in early retirement years for an improved quality of life.
Her article is, therefore, somewhat misleading.
William Overly
Manheim Township