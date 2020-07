I read Tuesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Heroes nearby”), regarding changing the name of my alma mater, Edward Hand Middle School.

I object to the name changing, because history has dark periods, including in the Bible! Let us learn about our past to prevent future mistakes. The great teachers of Edward Hand Middle School could be recognized with a wing dedicated to them, but keep Gen. Hand’s name on our school building. Thank you.

Daisy Lee Myers

Miami Beach, Florida

Class of 1969