Regarding the op-ed by Jeff Swinehart and Phil Wenger in the Sept. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section (“Leaders should invest in preservation projects”):

I agree that we should invest in preservation projects, but not for tree-hugging or to give Bambi more space, and certainly not to keep people out. Open space attracts people.

It is ironic and a bit Zen-like that our greatest assets are nothing and people. The space that we have is more valuable than anything we put in it — except for the people whom we put in it.

I once had a conversation with the mayor of Hamburg, Berks County. We talked about how that area had changed, how the Appalachian Trail and the Pinnacle Loop had attracted tourists from all over the world, and how the trail had attracted businesses like Cabela’s. He said the locals were reluctant at first to accept newcomers and development, but at some point as a community they had a “Eureka!” moment. They realized that the thing that attracted people to the area the most was nothing.

Next door, once Republican-dominated Chester County has done a fine job with its open-space programs. I think Chester County is still conservative, but conservative like Theodore Roosevelt Republicans.

Yes, they spend money, but wisely — like that fine Republican Gov. Gifford Pinchot. You can thank him for our rural roads. And yes, to a great extent, open space influences the free market.

No apologies to Friedrich Hayek, Margaret Thatcher or Ronald Reagan. Open space attracts the most potent economic machine ever created: the family.

Richard T. Beck

Marietta