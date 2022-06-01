Too many Americans have become desensitized to gun violence. Much blame for such desensitization is attributable directly to Second Amendment zealots who, in my view, do not understand the intent or language of the Second Amendment.

The news media reports on gun violence often use movielike scripts that begin with a generalized description of what happened and feature interviews with victims, family members, eyewitnesses and, occasionally, with acquaintances of the alleged perpetrator.

The media present tutorials describing the weapon used, explaining whether the weapon was purchased legally and documenting how and where the weapon was acquired.

Gut-wrenching stories follow about the victims and how their loss creates voids and diminishes the communities where they lived. Accounts of the heroes and good Samaritans who did everything they could do to intervene in an effort to minimize the carnage are acknowledged. Assertions that the tragedy is “surreal” or “unimaginable” are coupled with the assurance that the community remains “strong.”

Most Republican legislators suggest disingenuously that the community and the country must move on, accept gun deaths in America as inevitable and not allow any tragedy to prevent almost anyone from exercising their Second Amendment “rights.” This always-handy, pro-gun stance argues that it is never the time to address gun violence or gun safety.

Republican legislators are making strident declarations that these tragedies are not about guns but, rather, about mental health issues. If so, now is the time for Republican legislators to make appointments. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell: The doctor will see you now.

William Cowden

Lititz