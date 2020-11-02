A recent letter to the editor (“The system failed Muñoz,” Oct. 22) suggested that if Ricardo Muñoz had been denied bail, he would still be alive today.

This thinking is wrong-headed, as jails are places of both heightened violence and suicide, so Muñoz might not have survived that, either.

The answer (besides obviously making jails safer, especially for people with mental health problems) is closer integration with the local mental health court. Then, better options could exist for dealing with people in Muñoz’s situation. Perhaps the eventual construction of a new county prison will address some of these concerns.

Either way, as the failed war on drugs shows, simply locking more people up rarely makes things better in the long run.

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township

