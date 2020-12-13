This is in response to the Nov. 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “What happened to good losers?”

You mean how those on the left lost their minds over losing the 2016 election and spent the next four years seemingly making up one thing after another against President Donald Trump?

This is what politics have become: one side or the other crying about the results. I just hope that at least one of the Georgia U.S. Senate seats goes Republican, because if not it will be a rough two years. If that happens, I hope enough people wake up and realize Democrats only want your vote. Here’s to a 2022 red wave for the U.S. House similar to what we got in 2010 after President Barack Obama’s first two years.

Christian Miller

Strasburg Township