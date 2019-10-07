Perhaps letter writer Larry Widdoss should use his apparent intelligence and do some research on his computer regarding his belief of “Don’t believe a word Trump says’’ (Sept. 20).
Yes, President Donald Trump has stretched the truth while in office. However, history will show Mr. Widdoss that his esteemed presidents Barack Hussein Obama and William Jefferson Clinton — forget Hillary Clinton in this instance — had their own documented lies while they occupied our White House.
But then, Democrats seldom find anything wrong with their party members, let alone their presidents. Fortunately for all of us and true supporters of our Constitution and our great country, President Trump speaks out for us citizens and takes action like no Democratic president had the courage to do.
But then, he is not in our Oval Office to enhance his rear pocket.
J.E. Mummau
East Hempfield Township