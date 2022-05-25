Our congressional representative, Lloyd Smucker, says he strongly supports the sanctity of life and that he is strongly pro-life.

And yet he chose to vote against the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, which provides $28 million in emergency supplemental appropriations to help address the shortage of infant formula in the United States.

How is that supporting life? Did Smucker miss the biology class in high school that covered the need for nutrition to sustain life? How can we continue to support representatives who demonstrate a lack of commitment to the ideals they claim to support?

Betty Schweitzer

West Lampeter Township