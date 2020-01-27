Shame, shame on any American who criticizes our president for taking out a terrorist. How dare you imply that Iran, Iraq, NATO — anybody — is more important than our own people, our own military? How dare you say 600-plus dead American soldiers isn’t enough to take out a terrorist? What are you made of?
Why so much emphasis on “imminent threat”? Of course Qassem Soleimani was. When I read so many letters critical of President Donald Trump, it brought tears to my eyes, as I come from a very strong military family and such letters insulted us and our service.
Some Americans are so ungrateful for the unlimited sacrifices made by our military. It’s so insulting to go against their efforts to keep us safe. What an insult to true Americans.
And then there are those who praise President Barack Obama for sending $1.7 billion in cash to Iran. Imagine what that money could have done for America’s poor and homeless.
Trump haters have a right to their opinion, but most are seemingly acting like anti-Americans. I pray that some day they come to their senses. To side with Democratic congresswomen and our enemies in general doesn’t say much for these people. Whether you like Trump or not, you should love your country and support your military.
Bobbi Myers
East Lampeter Township