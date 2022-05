Once again, in my view, LNP | LancasterOnline has catered to the sensational by using a one-inch headline on the front page of the May 5 edition to quote a pro-abortion candidate as “Choking on my rage” regarding the potential U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade.

I would note that millions of people, including myself, have been crying and praying in silence for the millions of babies killed by abortion since Roe v. Wade was enacted in 1973.

Gerald Fulmer

Lancaster