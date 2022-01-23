We have recently seen on numerous occasions that various members of the Republican leadership and several members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle have refused requests to appear and/or subpoenas from the U.S. House select committee investigating the facts of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

I believe that these cowards know that they were complicit in the act and do not want to formally reveal their roles as part of the historical record of the event — or expose themselves to legal jeopardy.

Imagine what the Republican response would have been if Hillary Clinton had refused to appear before the U.S. House select committee on Benghazi. The fact is, she did appear and testified under oath for more than 11 hours. I believe that she has more patriotism and integrity in her little finger than all of these Republican clowns have in their whole bodies.

In light of everything that has been revealed over the past year about the Big Lie and the conspiracy to overturn the presidential election, how can any Republican be proud of their party and continue to vote for candidates who are complicit?

It is mind-boggling!

Jim Bishop

Landisville