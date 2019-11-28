Thank you so much to the anonymous person who paid for my husband’s and my meal at La Borimex Mexican Restaurant on Sept. 1. My suspicion is it was the same person who was so very helpful getting us into the restaurant as my husband’s wheelchair is wide and barely fit through the door. Your helpfulness was so graciously appreciated. We hope at some point we can pay your kindness forward!
Also, a thank you to the restaurant staff who went over and above to accommodate our needs — plus your food is so good. It turned out to be a very special day!
Lissa Olson
East Lampeter Township