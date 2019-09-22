Why do motorists on Route 272 North (particularly truck drivers) think they have an obligation to block the left lane prior to the construction merge point? I have now witnessed this action every time I have driven this route from Lancaster to the turnpike. There is a merge point for a reason: to efficiently maneuver traffic from multiple lanes to a single lane.
When motorists decide they will slow down to a crawl in the left lane 2 miles prior to the merge point in order to block traffic, this is simply an act of driver vigilantism (road rage).
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and law enforcement need to address this.
David Wood
Manheim Township