Consider using former hospital [letter]
Mar 17, 2020

With the current issue with the new coronavirus, if a building is needed to help with a large amount of patients, why not consider using the vacant St. Joseph Hospital (UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster)?

Richard Foltz
Willow Street