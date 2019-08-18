Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air; they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet God above feeds them. ... Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not clothed like one of these. ... So do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring worries of its own. Today's trouble is enough for today.
— Matthew 6:25-34
We have a lot to worry about today. Americans suffer unprecedented levels of anxiety. And often for good reason. From the deeply personal trials of life to the news of the day too often documenting heart-stopping violence, outrageous injustice, or words that stoke our anger, living in a state of perpetual anxiety may feel like the best response we can muster.
The internet is riddled with stories about how climate change and our lack of collective response leads to anxiety and grief for many. We have a lot to worry about.
And when Jesus, as told in the Gospel of Matthew, said, “Do not worry about your life,” we can assume his followers also had a lot to worry about. For the followers of Jesus — Hebrew peasants living under Roman occupation — worry about keeping one’s family clothed and fed must have been very real. Surely some of you are facing the same worries today.
In this teaching I don’t think Jesus was just pointing to the birds and flowers for handy examples. He may have been offering something much deeper, inviting his listeners, inviting us, to stop and consider what practices help dissolve our worry and cut through our anxiety.
I think Jesus was suggesting a practice to restore inner peace: Get outside and look at the birds. Really look and observe. Take a walk through a field and consider the flowers there. Really spend time considering their beauty.
My wife and I have come to love a spot in Lancaster County Central Park where we regularly walk around a field buffered by milkweed and wildflowers that draw all kinds of birds and pollinators to the field, which runs alongside the gentle Mill Stream.
This place has become a natural sanctuary for me. It is where I go to clear my head. It’s where I go to look for signs of life and beauty. It’s where my wife and I restore balance in our relationship. It’s where I feel and see and hear the sacred.
It’s where we look and see goldfinches, cardinals, and hawks — even a scarlet tanager. All these just in the last few weeks. Last spring we saw a bald eagle there for the first time. A fox lived there last winter.
This familiar woods is a sanctuary by every definition of the word — a place of refuge, a holy place, a place set aside for nature to thrive.
I have to think that if Jesus were delivering his teaching to us today — amid an ever-present and dire news cycle clamoring for our attention, knowing our increasing levels of worry and anxiety, and facing the overwhelming challenges to human and natural life of a quickly warming global climate — he would be yet more emphatic.
Get outside. Look at the birds. Consider the lilies. Find your sanctuary in the open air of fields and woods and riversides.
Have you found your sanctuary? When have you last visited there? Perhaps that will be enough for today.
Chad Martin works for Partners for Sacred Places in Philadelphia, and lives with his family in southeast Lancaster City. Email: cmartin@sacredplaces.org.