There has been much written about the problems of merging traffic at road construction sites. I have two suggestions that can solve the problem. It should be stated that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation isn’t required to “educate” the driving public (“Zipper what?” Oct. 13 Sunday LNP). Step one is understanding how a zipper works. Zippers close and open in the middle. Step two is to cease with the signs that indicate which lane is being closed. No more “left lane closed ahead.”
So here’s how it works: Drivers come toward a construction area and one sign states that there is “construction ahead — lanes merge ahead.” Drivers not knowing which way to favor will keep traffic even. Once at this merge point, there are signs stating “merge here.” Orange cones funnel traffic into one center lane, a cattle chute. The common single lane is then directed away from the construction lane. The workers can change construction lanes and the drivers won’t know the difference.
No cheating, no blocking, no horns, no hand signs. It’s how a zipper works, coming together in the center.
Steve Morse
Ephrata