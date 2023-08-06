There are rarely times when our work at YWCA Lancaster is easy. Our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women is a generationslong movement, pioneered by countless Black women and other women of color who endured hurt and setbacks, but also joy, so we could continue their legacy and work for a just future.

When times are especially challenging, as they have been in recent weeks — when I had to explain to staff members that they are losing their jobs because of political tactics completely divorced from the exemplary work they’ve done for the past five years — I look to the voices of our community, and our history, for guidance and wisdom.

I’d like to share with you two quotes that have stuck with me in the weeks since the Lancaster County commissioners ended a contract with YWCA Lancaster to run a court-mandated parenting skills training program that we had operated for years.

The first was a letter addressed to me. In it, a community member began his message, “Your extreme woke positions will hurt you.”

At first, I was confused.

Is it “extreme” to work to empower all women, their children and families in Lancaster County? Is it “extreme” to partner with businesses, organizations and individuals across the county to eliminate racism and make our community more welcoming for all? Is it “extreme” to work every day to ensure that women in need have affordable housing and quality child care for their families?

If the answer is yes, then we have been “extreme” since 1889.

Through generations of social change and responding to community needs, our mission has focused on peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

And in reflecting on that, I was reminded of another quote: one from YWCA Magazine (yes, there once was a YWCA Magazine!) published in June 1968. Miriam Heckman wrote, “If the YWCA is to be relevant today, it must lean its strength — fully and quickly — into the struggle for justice and dignity for all people.”

The piece was titled “Openness Hurts.”

And there it was: the “hurt” the letter writer mentioned, though perhaps not the “hurt” that he intended.

For us at YWCA Lancaster, hurt — and the work of naming it, centering it and healing it — is part of our mission, and our legacy of fighting injustice in Lancaster County.

There were articles throughout that 1968 issue that both inspire for their forthrightness and dishearten for how little has changed, with titles including “Citizen Responsibility and Police Accountability,” “Putting Preachment Into Practice,” “A Crisis in White Leadership” and “The Fourth ‘R’ — Racism?” No matter how far we have come, it’s hard not to feel as though we continue to face the same obstacles over and over.

We have worked in this community for generations, challenging our leaders — and ourselves — to build a more equitable Lancaster County, even when we fall short of the mark. This has looked countless ways, from pressing local hotels in Lancaster to allow Black delegates to our regional conference to use their facilities in the mid-1950s, to the systemic work of keeping families intact through the court system or supporting victim survivors as Lancaster County’s rape crisis center.

And while the work has sometimes “hurt,” our community and its residents are too important, and our mission too vital for our future, to stop or even pause — even when politics tries to obstruct us.

We need to be clear about the issues before us:

— We cannot grant partisan actions the ability to chill the work of organizations that are vital to our community.

— We cannot allow the definition of “extreme” or “political” to be weaponized against work that has, for generations, been endorsed by all: voter registration, supporting women and families, and more.

— We must remain fearless and lean into our strength in pursuit of our mission.

That is our promise — my promise — to you: to keep working until the mission is met.

But we don’t do this alone.

Openness doesn’t have to hurt. It is an opportunity to hold our community — and ourselves — accountable; a chance to continue to learn with you and from you, and to earn trust from our community with each new generation, as we have for more than 130 years.

We believe that Lancaster County can live up to its promise of being a great place to live, work and raise a family for everyone. And to do that, we must work together to challenge the systems that perpetuate inequity. We must lean into our collective strength, even as others falsely call us “extreme.” And we must hold ourselves to a standard of openness and transparency.

Thank you for continuing to support YWCA Lancaster through the hurt, and through the joy; through the challenges and the opportunities; through generations, and onward toward a just future.

Stacie Blake is CEO of YWCA Lancaster.