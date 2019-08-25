Pennsylvania is getting ready to join all other 49 states and U.S. territories to comply with the constitutionally mandated decennial census (“decennial” means it’s conducted every 10 years).
The 2020 census is the first high-tech census, though responses can be submitted online, on paper and by phone.
Following his predecessors, Gov. Tom Wolf established the Governor’s Census 2020 Complete Count Commission by executive order in September 2018. The commission recommends methods and policies to facilitate the most complete and accurate census count, including implementing strategies to reach hard-to-count populations and hard-to-enumerate areas.
Hard-to-count populations are groups that historically have been less likely to respond to the census right away. They are both rural and urban and include young children; racial and ethnic minorities; those who do not speak fluent English; the poor; the homeless; immigrants in the U.S. illegally; legal residents and refugees; mobile individuals such as college students; LGBT persons; and individuals who are angry at or distrustful of the government.
Children up to age 4 make up the most undercounted age category.
The census is an essential policy tool for state government, county government and local municipalities. The federal government depends on census data to allocate resources; state governments use census data to draw legislative districts and to direct spending; and academics, nonprofits and businesses rely on census data to inform and direct their work. Almost everything we know about our population and our communities comes from information collected during the decennial census and its related surveys.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, from the 16 largest federal programs that allocate funds based primarily on census data, Pennsylvania receives $26.8 billion annually, or $2,093 per capita — the fifth-largest allocation in the nation. In 2015, the states and Washington, D.C., received more than $600 billion in federal funding, its distribution based on census statistics.
Funding vital programs
Pennsylvania’s nearly $26.8 billion in federal funding went toward programs like Medicaid, Medicare, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Women, Infants and Children program, as well as grants for education and highway construction. Again, that’s equal to more than $2,000 per citizen in Pennsylvania.
Fair political representation
Representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is apportioned based on the population size of each state as enumerated by the decennial census. Today, Pennsylvania has half of the representatives it did from 1913 to 1933. Despite a modest increase in population from 2000 to 2010, the state lost its 19th seat in the House and is on track to lose at least one more in 2020.
Funding roads, communities
In fiscal year 2016, thanks to census data, Pennsylvania communities were awarded more than $196 million in community development block grant funds.
In fiscal year 2017, thanks to census data, Pennsylvania received more than $1.68 billion in funding authorized by the 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act.
Helping elderly and rural folks
Pennsylvania has a large elderly population. Many elderly residents rely on federal assistance for food, shelter and medical care. In fiscal year 2016, census data directed more than $31 million for nutrition services to the state.
Fifty-five programs targeting rural communities were identified in the Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance for fiscal year 2016 for a total fund distribution of $30.7 billion nationally. Expenditures of six rural assistance federal programs for Pennsylvania in that fiscal year totaled $760,728,267.
Cost of an undercount
According to the George Washington Institute of Public Policy, the fiscal costs of a census undercount to Pennsylvania would strike a strong blow to the state’s fiscal stability.
The loss per Pennsylvania resident missed in the 2010 census was $1,591 in Medicare funds; $84 in Medicare Part D funds; $29 for CHIP funds; $25 in Title IV-E (for foster care) funds; and $17 in Child Care and Development Fund dollars — the second highest loss in the country.
The total estimated loss in funds for Pennsylvania: $221,762,564.
The census matters to all Pennsylvania residents, whether in rural, urban or suburban areas. If each person counted contributes $2,093 in federal funds annually, over a period of 10 years that equals $20,930 per individual counted — no matter that individual’s age, gender, address or immigration status.
If Pennsylvania receives $27 billion per year depending on census data collected, that will equal $270 billion over 10 years until the next census.
We have only one chance to get a complete and accurate count; there are no recounts. Whatever the Pennsylvania population number submitted to the president in 2020, it will dictate the federal funding for the state until the next census results of 2030.
So please cooperate with census workers; answer the door when they knock.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, each census field representative will present an ID badge that includes his or her name and photograph, a Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. He or she will carry an official bag with the Census Bureau logo or a laptop for conducting the survey. He or she will provide you with a letter on official Census Bureau letterhead stating the purpose of the visit. Field representatives work between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Census Day — the official start of the 2020 census — is April 1, 2020, though people will be able to start responding online the month before.
Census workers already are in our communities as address canvassers — refining the Census Bureau’s list of households to ensure everyone is counted. They are getting Pennsylvania ready for the largest national mobilization mission during peacetime in our nation.
Norman Bristol Colon is the executive director of Gov. Tom Wolf’s Complete Count Commission. He resides in Lancaster Township.