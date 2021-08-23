Today’s teachers face issues their predecessors did not have to worry about, including the ongoing threat of students and teachers contracting COVID-19 in a partially vaccinated society. But teaching in classrooms in the 1800s also presented challenges.

Benjamin Danner, a young man with limited formal education but a desire to teach others what he did know, presided over Manheim-area one-room schools from 1854 to 1877. His detailed accounts of what he encountered remain lively reading.

Ginger Shelley, a retired librarian and researcher of one-room schools, and Kathy Brabson, a retired teacher and administrator, have written about Danner's experiences in the latest edition of the Journal of Lancaster County’s Historical Society.

Danner made detailed notes on his work, including comments about individuals and their progress. He found both bright and dim students among the Pennsylvania Dutch “scholars” in rural schools surrounding Manheim. Discipline was rarely a problem — until he began teaching in Manheim itself.

He tried employing the kindness and moral persuasion he had previously used, but found he sometimes had to resort to embarrassing students in front of the class or even corporal punishment. Students repeatedly tried his patience at the Manheim Grammar School in 1864, when he was 30 years old.

Danner said that before his first day of school in Manheim, “I never knew what wicked scholars are.” Several boys repeatedly rebelled. “I did not think it possible to make order out of this mob,” the teacher reported.

By the end of his second year in Manheim, Danner had decided to use a whip to bring order to the classroom so those students who wanted to learn something would have the opportunity.

After his third year, he reported that “about one-half of the scholars require treatment suitable for oxen. They are scarcely manageable. If they would be expelled from the school it would be a delight to teach the remaining half, for they are all most excellent scholars.”

Whipping and suspending students did little to change the situation. Near the end of his teaching career, Danner observed that some Manheim students were incorrigible.

“One cannot think of love when surrounded by such brutish scholars as some of the Manheim children are,” he wrote. “Hyenas and rattlesnakes are more susceptible to moral suasion.”

Nevertheless, Danner persisted and never lost his love of the profession.

Many of his students eventually saw the light and led successful lives. Danner taught until he died of tuberculosis in 1877.

“School teaching has its trials and its pains and the teacher's career is not strewn with roses,” he observed, “yet I thank God that I am a school teacher.”

Meylin’s gun shop

The Aug. 8 Scribbler column said Long Rifle Road is named for the gun shop that Martin Meylin built along that road in 1719. That is true.

The Scribbler also said Meylin made the first known Pennsylvania Long Rifle. That is debatable.

Early Lancaster historians believed that Meylin did, indeed, make the first Pennsylvania Rifle at that gun shop. A state historical marker at the site claimed he did.

But later historians said there was no proof Meylin ever made a gun and, in any case, not one but several gun makers working at the same time created what eventually became the Pennsylvania (and later Kentucky) Rifle.

Millersville University archaeology professor Timothy Trussell excavated Meylin's shop site in 2005. He found gunsmithing potentially could have occurred there but did not “definitively prove that it was a gunshop.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.