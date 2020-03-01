George Washington believed in educating young Americans on “the science of government.”

“In a republic,” he wrote, “what species of knowledge can be equally important and what duty more pressing on its legislature than to patronize a plan for communicating it to those who are to be the future guardians of the liberties of the country?”

America’s forefathers are true heroes who relied on each other and God when founding our nation, but not all Americans would agree. In a 2018 YouGov poll, more than 1,000 people, ages 14 and up, were asked if America has a history to be proud of. The percentage who said “yes” declined with age, with 94% from those over age 73 saying “yes,” down to 54% of high schoolers.

I believe the number declined because America’s youth are not being taught American history. A Heritage Foundation report stated that 10% of college graduates surveyed said TV’s Judge Judy is currently serving on the Supreme Court. Also, if put to a vote today, only half of those surveyed would vote to adopt the Constitution.

America was founded by brave and courageous men who risked everything for this nation’s liberty, and it is the duty of Americans to guard it by educating the next generation.

Our founders’ selflessness and bravery can be seen in the Declaration of Independence: They pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to each other and this young nation.

Noah Webster’s 1828 American Dictionary of the English Language states that “pledge” means “to give as a warrant or security; as to pledge one's word or honor or honor one's veracity.” Veracity is the power of being truthful. Because of the seriousness of the word “pledge,” the founders must have believed strongly in what they were doing. Even though some of the founders were not the best of friends, they were still able to pledge their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to one another. They respected each other and the liberty they stood for.

Equally important to their lives, fortunes and sacred honor is how they relied on God. The Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.”

“Self-evident” is defined by Noah Webster as “evident without proof or reasoning; that produces certainty or clear conviction upon a bare presentation to the mind.” From this definition it can be reasoned that the founders had a “firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence.” As stated in Webster’s 1828 Dictionary, “divine” is pertaining to the true God, and providence is the care God exercises over his creatures.

Benjamin Franklin said, “I have lived, sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth — that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid?” It is clear that the founders recognized and relied on a Creator and Divine Providence, which is God himself.

To say nothing of America’s founding fathers’ heroic deeds would be a disservice. The founders should be honored. In fourth grade at Dayspring, we studied the patriots, and we learned that many men had a difficult time after signing the Declaration of Independence.

One person, John Hart, was being targeted by the British and had to flee his wife’s deathbed. When he got back, his wife was dead, and his 13 children had fled. Of the 56 men who signed the Declaration, 12 fought in battles as members of state militias, five were captured and imprisoned during the Revolutionary War, 17 lost property as a result of British raids, and five lost their fortunes in helping fund the Continental Army and state militias battle the redcoats.

John 15:13 says, “Greater love has no man than this; to lay down his life for a friend.” This verse means there is no better man than one who would give up everything for his friend, and in this case, his country. The founders realized that they could be killed for declaring independence, but they were courageous enough to do it anyway.

Benjamin Franklin is quoted as saying, “We shall all hang together or hang separately.” Also, Patrick Henry, a member of the first Continental Congress, declared in a famous speech, “I know not what course others may take, but as for me: give me liberty or give me death.” These men were willing to give everything for liberty.

America’s Founding Fathers should be honored and respected. They were willing to give their lives for the freedoms we experience today. It is so important for young people to be taught American history because it is their duty, as Americans, to guard it and teach the next generation.

If our college graduates are saying that they would not adopt our Constitution, we have done our founders and future generations a great disservice. Let us remember and be challenged by John Adams’ words: “Posterity: you will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve your freedom. I hope you will make good use of it.”

Jessie Krieger is in the fifth grade at Dayspring Christian Academy. She will present this oration at the Remember America Speaker Series in Lancaster this April.