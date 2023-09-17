I have experienced three miracles in my life.

The first was getting a scholarship to study in Turkey; the second was getting on a plane leaving Kabul, Afghanistan; and the third was when I learned I could stay in the United States.

Two years ago, I had just finished my second year of architecture studies in Turkey when I traveled home to Afghanistan in July to spend summer break with my family.

After the Taliban took control, my family and I were afraid that we would be persecuted. We are Hazaras, an ethnic group that has historically been discriminated against in Afghanistan. My family and I tried to get to the airport to escape, but encountered Taliban forces on the way and they did not let anyone pass. We returned home, where my family remains in hiding.

I had one hope for freedom: a return ticket to Turkey and a student visa. So, I went back to the airport later that week with a friend from school in Turkey and a family member. My dad was worried that I would be killed, but he understood that this was something I needed to try. My friend and I traveled together, both understanding the risks. She said, “I would rather die once, trying this, than die every day while we wait.”

Dreaming of the future

That day, I was evacuated from Kabul and flew to the first of three refugee camps before arriving in Lancaster. Being in a camp is extremely hard. There are lots of people you do not know, and there is nothing to do. In one of these camps, I heard Americans talking about wanting to create a class to teach English to some of the women there. I volunteered to do this and really loved it. I had great students who took their assignments seriously.

Rather than sleeping all the time and being bored, I was drawing, trying to keep myself busy, and thinking about what I should do when I got settled. I created a storyboard for myself featuring all the things I did in Afghanistan, my dreams for the future and how to get there.

I knew I could have been like 9-year-old Shukria Tabassum, a victim of the Taliban’s prejudice, who was kidnapped and killed by local Taliban terrorists along with six other Hazaras in 2015 — the same year the Taliban kidnapped my father for being Hazara.

I remembered my dreams from when I was 9, playing in a big grassland with lots of colorful flowers. I ran around, smelling the flowers and singing freedom songs. I was hoping for a long life, becoming an architect and designing my own dream house near a lake in the middle of the forest, where I would wake up to the sounds of singing birds and the water.

After arriving in Lancaster, I immediately started working on my school applications. I wanted to continue my studies. It took lots of time and lots of work to get my materials from my school in Turkey. I am so thankful to a Church World Service Lancaster volunteer named Cindy, who helped me in understanding my options. I was not sure if my credentials would be accepted by a U.S. school, so I also started studying for a high school equivalency diploma. Of the 60 credits I completed in Turkey, nine were accepted here. And after six months, I started my classes at HACC where I continue to study architecture. I hope to transfer to a four-year college.

I came to the United States with humanitarian parole, a status that can save your life for a year or two but means that you must apply for asylum to have a chance for permanency and a green card. I worked with Church World Service Lancaster to apply for asylum. It is not a straightforward process and it takes a lot of time. You must submit so many materials, have so many meetings, and write a declaration to help the U.S. government understand why it is not safe to go home.

Hard memories and miracles

Writing the declaration was so hard. I explained my work supporting women and children in Afghanistan. I wrote about the genocide against the Hazara minority and my family’s history of persecution. As part of this, I had to review documents about the danger and violence they faced. I knew these documents existed, but I could not bring myself to read them before. Now, I had to read them.

Preparing for your asylum application brings all your hard memories back — what happened to your family, friends and your country. I have been trying to be so strong, but emotionally, it is hard to share these stories.

In June, my application for asylum was approved.

I had spent 18 years of my life with the fear of being killed by the Taliban for being Hazara. I knew that I could be killed at school, on the street, in the gym. Or I could be killed at mosque or while traveling from one place to another place, as Shukria Tabassum was.

But I have had my miracles. I am still alive and I am working so hard to achieve my goals. I have already lived about 95% of the plans I imagined for myself while in the camps, and now I feel I must share my story. There are many people who have had the same experiences as I have. Many of my friends are still waiting to know their futures — whether they can stay in the United States, whether their families will join them. Asylum is important because it gives us permanency and the opportunity to work toward bringing our families to safety.

I want to make life better for the women living in Afghanistan. Right now, girls and women cannot go to school or even to the beauty salon. Women like my younger sister must stay home like prisoners. My sister has always been incredibly positive; whenever I had a problem, she would tell me, “Don’t worry, wait for a miracle.” I have had my miracles, but now she is losing all hope.

People coming to the U.S. as refugees or seeking asylum are doing so because they were not safe in their home country. Before coming here, they may have had good lives, filled with their families, friends and emotional support. But when you arrive here, you are often alone.

The United States is home to refugees and immigrants from all over the world, and we need your support. Now that I live here in the United States, I want our community to join me in raising our voices for Afghans, so they will know that there are people who care about them. It will give them hope as they wait for their miracles, exactly as I was waiting for mine.

Sahar Mehryar is a Lancaster resident and case aide with Church World Service Lancaster. She is also volunteering with the Hami Student and Alumni Association to support educational opportunities for Hazara students currently residing in Afghanistan.