The answer to a letter to the editor questioning the existence of Santa Claus, first published in the New York Sun in 1897, is one of the most frequently reproduced editorials in history. One of the editorial’s lines, “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus,” is one of the best-known assertions in the English language.

The spirit of that editorial may have influenced the wording of a letter from a prominent Lancaster resident in 1922. The Scribbler found this item while searching through old newspapers. As far as this column knows, this is the first time in a century that the letter has been acknowledged.

On Dec. 14, 1922, Frank B. McClain issued his annual appeal for funds to benefit the Home for Friendless Children at Ann Street and East End Avenue. McClain, a former speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, was a trustee of the home.

Most of McClain’s letter, published in the Lancaster New Era, was a prosaic plea for charitable contributions. But in the middle of his scribbling, McClain broke loose from the bonds of everyday discourse and wrote something approaching what the New York Sun had said 25 years earlier.

The Sun editorial, titled “Is There a Santa Claus?,” concludes, “No Santa Claus! Thank God! he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.”

McClain wrote this:

“The Materialists and iconoclasts may rave against the Santa Claus myth, and with their hammers of speech and pen attack and attempt to destroy childhood’s idol, but all in vain. There is a Santa Claus, there has been a Santa Claus, since that Day Nineteen hundred and twenty-two years ago, when the morning stars in their joy, sang together at Bethlehem. And there is going to be a Santa Claus to make glad the hearts of children so long as mountains raise their summits to the sky and rivers journey onward to the sea.”

McClain may have had the Sun editorial in mind when he wrote that paragraph, or he may have had a sudden, independent inspiration. His unusual conflation of the births of Santa Claus and Jesus Christ suggests independent inspiration.

On the other hand, the Sun and other papers were printing “Yes, Virginia” annually by 1922. “Is There a Santa Claus?,” a book based on the editorial, was published in 1921. McClain may have been familiar with both.

In any case, McClain’s Santa-affirming paragraph no doubt helped to persuade readers to open their hearts and wallets and contribute to the Home for Friendless Children.

Frank McClain (1864-1925) was born and educated in Lancaster. Involved in the cattle business most of his life, he was one of the primary organizers and first president of the Lancaster Livestock Exchange.

He served as a Republican in the state House from 1894 until 1910, and as speaker of that body from 1907-08. He also was Lancaster’s mayor from 1910 to 1915 and Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor from 1915 to 1919.

He was a member of numerous charitable organizations, including the Home for Friendless Children, where he annually played Santa Claus.

In speaking elsewhere of his work as Claus, McClain said, “To my mind, one of the highest forms of applied Christianity in which we can engage, is to put joy into the lives and hope into the hearts of orphans or neglected children.”

In that spirit, McClain wrote his letter appealing for charity and defending Santa Claus 100 years ago.

